Lethal Company creator is about to unleash "maybe the most powerful creature in the game" with the co-op horror hit's first update in months

Lethal Company is about to get one of its most powerful creatures ever as creator Zeekerss once again teases the co-op horror hit's first update in months.

After Lethal Company's most recent patch dropped in December 2024, Zeekerss took a little break from developing the game and spent a lot of time playing its most direct competitor on Steam, REPO, which coincidentally inspired them to get back to work on Lethal Company. Now we're hearing a little bit more about what sort of actual stuff we can expect from the next update.

"The new creature is technically maybe the most powerful creature in the game, and the power easily goes to its head," Zeekerss wrote on Twitter. "Sometimes it does things that make absolutely no sense, just because it can."

We still don't know a whole lot else about the next Lethal Company update, and Zeekerss has been shy to talk about anything publicly, but they did suggest on Twitter in April that it'll "add a creature or two." We now know that it's getting at least one new creature, and it sounds like a doozy.

Lethal Company became an instant hit when it released in 2023, and last year Zeekerss admitted to feeling burnt out by the game's massive success. Although that obviously hasn't stopped them from making new Lethal Company content, they did take a pretty long break during which they teased their open-world text-based horror game, Welcome to the Dark Place, which is scheduled to hit Steam this October.

