After version 62, Lethal Company dev says he's "burning out" on the multiplayer hit and may focus more on his single-player horror adventure for a while

Last year, cooperative survival horror game Lethal Company launched to huge success. Roughly a year later, the game has reached version 62 after dozens of updates from solo developer Zeekerss, who recently took to Discord to update fans about the progress of Lethal Company and what comes next.

Lethal Company was a massive viral hit, giving Zeekerss the freedom to move on to something new or frankly do whatever he wants, but that isn't without its caveats. In an August 26 Discord post later shared to Reddit, Zeekerss announced that he's considering pausing development on Lethal Company for the time being to work on another game called Welcome to the Dark Place, which he says could potentially be ready for this fall.

"I may transition to working on Welcome To The Dark Place again, since I feel like I'm burning out on Lethal Company; it's in a spot where it will be very easy to pick back up again since I already finished one of the major features of V65," he said. "Who knows, maybe Welcome To The Dark Place could be ready for October/Halloween."

Welcome to the Dark Place is a single-player experience that focuses on exploring a cryptic and dangerous place, described as a "loosely text-based adventure" with an emphasis on sound in its Steam page. A release date has not been announced.

This announcement has seemingly left the Lethal Company community with a mix of excitement and sadness – excited for the next project from Zeekerss, but also hoping that more content will come for Lethal Company. Luckily, Zeekerss did say Lethal Company would be "very easy" to return to in the future. So this isn't the end of Lethal Company, but it sounds like it will be a while before fans can expect more major content updates.

If you're looking to spice up the downtime ahead of Lethal Company's future updates, check out the best Lethal Company mods.