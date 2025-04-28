Lethal Company creator considered releasing a "low-key" update "right now" but decided to cook for "another couple weeks and add a creature or two"

Fresh-faced after a break and "inspired" by fellow co-op horror hit REPO , Lethal Company creator Zeekerss is nearly ready to release the game's first update in months, teasing interior changes and new monsters.

There's a world where this update is actually already out. In a recent tweet , Zeekerss explained: "I'm at a moment where I'm deciding whether to release a low-key interiors update for Lethal right now, or give it another couple weeks and add a creature or two, and I think I'll do the latter."

The majority of replies from Lethal Company fans seem to support Zeekerss plan. What's another few weeks when it's already been several months since the previous update, December's version 69?

The important thing is that Lethal Company V70 – or whatever it ends up being, as two updates back we got V65 – is very real, coming in May if we're lucky, and bringing interior changes as well as more monsters.

If the current version of the update was looking "low-key," then we can reasonably assume the final version will deliver new room layouts, mechanics, loot, or other iterative shake-ups within the existing maps. It sounds like a nice little refresh after a few quiet months.

I'll tell you what V70 won't have: rooms made of meat, an increasingly common horror game staple. Zeekerss rather amusingly unloaded on the trope earlier this month, lamenting "too many beef environments--just making everything be made of meat for no reason. I didn't look into that Mouthwashing game at all JUST because I feel like it'll have beef."

The irony, of course, is that this means Zeekerss has beef with beef.

