After 4 months without an update, Lethal Company is back in business after its creator was “inspired” by playing Steam competitor Repo

The last Lethal Company update was in December, 2024, but now that its creator Zeekerss has spent the last few weeks playing Repo , a similarly absurd multiplayer indie horror game, they're getting to work on the next patch.

"So for the past couple weeks, Repo has been the game for me and my friends to play non-stop," writes Zeekerss in a free Patreon post that just unlocked. "The single best thing about Repo on the surface, maybe it is the large items which need to be carried by multiple players, as if you're all in a moving simulator."

They also have some complaints though. "Latency makes melee weapons almost impossible to use if you are not the host," Zeekerss notes. They also think of two direct improvements. "What if, instead of a pretty loading screen, you could actually drive the truck as a physics-based car and take it between areas? You could choose between different shops and maybe other types of areas."

They recognize that this isn't very realistic, so the next best thing would be "to take furniture back into the truck to keep," presumably so that you and your friends could travel in comfort.

As is often the case with artists, taking a step back from their own work and enjoying someone else's has given Zeekerrs some inspiration. "Perhaps playing Repo has also inspired me to switch back to Lethal," they write. "I've begun work on V70. I wrote up a document outlining my basic vision for Lethal Company leading to early access, and my energy level is suddenly very high. Again, I don't know if that's seasonal or if it's because I switched projects. It will be a little while though."

So, expect something new for Lethal Company, just don't expect it anytime soon.

In the meantime, check out all the upcoming indie games that you can be excited about.