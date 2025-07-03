Helldivers 2 makes a highly requested change: the Warbond Token, a new item that fills a hole in the game's special editions and stops people from buying things twice

Patriots rejoice! Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead has finally found a solution for an issue that has long been plaguing the community. If you upgrade to the Super Citizen edition of the game, you'll now get a Warbond Token that you can use on any of the update packs, rather than automatically unlocking the Steeled Veterans items that you may have already bought with Super Credits.

This is a relatively simple fix, but it's a welcome one for players like me who purchased the standard version of the game. I saved up enough Super Credits to get Steeled Veterans, which I wanted because it has the Breaker Incendiary shotgun – still my main to this day. I want to support the developers and buy the upgraded version, but there's no point because I already have the warbond it offers.

Helldivers, we’ve been listening to our community and we’re here to let you know of an upcoming update to the HELLDIVERS 2 editions.We’re introducing the Warbond Token! It will allow players who purchase the HELLDIVERS 2: Super Citizen Edition or HELLDIVERS 2: Super Citizen… pic.twitter.com/3HxIRCeJ92July 2, 2025

Now, anyone who buys the upgrade – or gets the Super Citizen edition new – will instead get a token that they can use to reclaim any warbond they like. You could go for one of the newer ones, an old one you overlooked, or you could hold onto it and see if a future warbond takes your fancy.

Previously, if you bought the upgrade, you could get in touch with Arrowhead and they'd just add 1,000 Super Credits to your account, effectively allowing you to buy a new warbond anyway, but this new token method means there's no need for that going forward. The token will be added to the special editions of the game on August 26, 2025. You can read more about it right here .

One Helldiver on Twitter writes , "Suggest you allow us to buy and gift these tokens, as there are some friends I'd like to boost." The friend I play with most has unlocked every warbond just because he's great at farming Super Credits , so I don't have anyone to buy it for, but it'd be nice for those who do.

