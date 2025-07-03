Upcoming sci-fi show based on the legendary novel that inspired The Matrix is finally in production at Apple TV Plus

Over four decades after author William Gibson’s legendary sci-fi novel Neuromancer hit shelves, a TV adaptation of the same name is in production at Apple TV Plus.

Gibson took to Bluesky to share the news himself, writing, "I imagined the Chatsubo in 1984. 41 years later, I opened its door. Neuromancer is in production." Apple TV also posted the series’ first teaser on YouTube, with the caption reading, "Welcome to the Chatsubo, cowboy. Neuromancer is in production." The video shows an empty bar named ‘Bar Chatsubo’ as neon lights turn on one by one. Check out the clip below.

Neuromancer — In Production Announcement | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

The teaser landed fittingly on the 41st anniversary of Gibson’s novel being published. The news comes just over a year after Apple announced the upcoming 10-episode-long drama series Neuromancer was in the works. Based on Gibson’s novel of the same name, the series is created for television by Graham Roland and JD Dillard, with Roland serving as showrunner.

Gibson’s debut novel hit shelves in 1984 and changed the scope of the cyberpunk genre forever. Set in a near-future dystopia, Neuromancer follows a computer hacker who takes on a high-stakes heist alongside a super smart AI and a troubled former soldier. The book launched Gibson’s Sprawl trilogy and went on to receive many awards.

Neuromancer has inspired many hit movies in the sci-fi genre, most notably The Matrix. However, Gibson’s style and ideas can be seen in a range of projects such as Repo Man, Ready Player One, and even Christopher Nolan’s Inception.

Much like the novel, the series will follow "a damaged, top-rung super-hacker named Case who is thrust into a web of digital espionage and high stakes crime with his partner Molly, a razor-girl assassin with mirrored eyes aiming to pull a heist on a corporate dynasty with untold secrets."

The cast includes Callum Turner as Case, Briana Middleton as Molly, Mark Strong as Armitage, and Peter Sarsgaard as John Ashpool.

Neuromancer does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of the best TV shows on Apple TV Plus, or keep up with upcoming shows heading your way.