A new animated steampunk Western show is coming to Netflix from the studio behind X-Men '97

News
published

Brian Tyree Henry will voice the lead role in Netflix's Bass X Machina

Brian Tyree Henry as Bass in Bass X Machina
(Image credit: Netflix)

After the success of shows like Long Story Short and Splinter Cell: Deathwatch in 2025, Netflix is continuing to up its adult animation output in 2026. The latest new show to be announced by the streamer is Bass X Machina, a steampunk Western starring Into the Spider-Verse's Brian Tyree Henry.

Per the show's official synopsis, "Bass X Machina is set in a lawless Steampunk West overrun by brutal outlaws, machines, and supernatural terrors, where a father is forced to become judge, jury, and executioner – knowing that every act of justice meant to protect his family may ultimately cost him the very people he’s fighting to save."

Henry voices Bass, the title character, and he's also on board as an executive producer. The voice cast also includes Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery's Janelle Monáe and The Last of Us star Tati Gabrielle, along with Cree Summer, Chaske Spencer, Currie Graham, and Starletta DuPois.



Entertainment Writer

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related. I help bring you all the latest news, features, and reviews, as well as helming our Big Screen Spotlight column. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism.

