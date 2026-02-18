A new animated steampunk Western show is coming to Netflix from the studio behind X-Men '97

After the success of shows like Long Story Short and Splinter Cell: Deathwatch in 2025, Netflix is continuing to up its adult animation output in 2026. The latest new show to be announced by the streamer is Bass X Machina, a steampunk Western starring Into the Spider-Verse's Brian Tyree Henry.

Per the show's official synopsis, "Bass X Machina is set in a lawless Steampunk West overrun by brutal outlaws, machines, and supernatural terrors, where a father is forced to become judge, jury, and executioner – knowing that every act of justice meant to protect his family may ultimately cost him the very people he’s fighting to save."

The show's animation will be handled by South Korea's Studio Mir, the people behind shows like Marvel's X-Men '97 and Netflix's Devil May Cry. You can check out our first look at the series above.

Henry voices Bass, the title character, and he's also on board as an executive producer. The voice cast also includes Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery's Janelle Monáe and The Last of Us star Tati Gabrielle, along with Cree Summer, Chaske Spencer, Currie Graham, and Starletta DuPois.

As well as voicing Miles Morales' father Jefferson Davis in Into the Spider-Verse (and its sequels), Henry is no stranger to small-screen animation: he's also had roles in shows like Big Mouth, Bojack Horseman, and HouseBroken.

Bass X Machina arrives on Netflix on October 6. In the meantime, fill out your watchlist with our guide to everything new on Netflix in February 2026.