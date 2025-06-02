"Long time no see": Lethal Company update V70 is out now after several quiet months, adding a radar face cam and "the most powerful creature in the game"
"The power easily goes to its head"
Lethal Company is waking up from a few months of sleep with the weighty Incubating Update, or patch V70, which reworks some of the horror extraction game's interiors, upheaves the important radar mechanic, and introduces what developer Zeekerss is calling "technically maybe the most powerful creature in the game."
"The power easily goes to its head," Zeekerss says in a Twitter post. "Sometimes it does things that make absolutely no sense, just because it can."
"Zeekers is adding God," says a popular reply.
The update V70 patch notes – posted on Steam – instead identify the ultra-strong "outdoor daytime creature" as the Giant Sapsucker, a fiercely territorial bird that looks like an emu and will commit endless acts of violence to protect its babies.
In addition to the Sapsucker, V70 also makes several upgrades to Lethal Company's visuals and team-building mechanics. For example, now the radar – which helps you track teammates – features 2D sprites, a compass, and a face camera, among other changes.
"This should bring the radar up to the visual standard of the rest of the game and make it easier to make a difference as the computer guy," the patch notes say.
The mansion map also now has a new layout, and Lethal Company's gained several important pieces of furniture, such as a fridge, dog house, microwave, and an electric chair.
"Long time no see," Zeekerss says in the V70 patch notes. "This is the first of a series of several updates in which I'll be reworking or adding rooms to each interior, as well as adding new creatures, leading up to the update that takes the game out of Early Access.
"I hope you enjoy the changes here!"
Lethal Company creator considered releasing a "low-key" update "right now" but decided to cook for "another couple weeks and add a creature or two."
