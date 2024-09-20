After burning out on their co-op horror sensation, Lethal Company creator teases more about their free "open-world, auditory text-based adventure"

Co-op horror Lethal Company became a massive viral sensation when it emerged from the shadows last year, but continually updating an online game as popular as that left solo developer Zeekerss feeling a little burnt out and in the mood to work on something different.

Welcome to the Dark Place isn't exactly what you'd expect the horror prodigy to make after bringing millions of moon-scavengers together in Lethal Company. Just yesterday, Zeekerss described the upcoming game as an "open-world, auditory text-based adventure" that'll be free on Steam. It looks just as foreboding as their past stuff - only, this time, your friend's cackle won't be able to undercut the scares and stop you from wetting yourself.

"We've all gone blind, so there's not a lot to see," are words slashed across a pitch black background in the newest trailer below. "But you'll hear some things. Because we all go here."

Welcome To The Dark Place is my open-world, auditory text-based adventure. It will be free on Steam. pic.twitter.com/u5Ac1296wBSeptember 19, 2024

What sets Welcome to the Dark Place apart from other, somewhat similar choose-your-own-adventure games is that it sometimes does pull up the curtain, giving you a peek at what's actually making those growls through the oppressive darkness. One particular choice asks us to either 'Look' or 'Close your eyes' - and I'm not even sure what answer is supposed to be the less scary one. I'm also interested to see how that "open world" works in a game where your main mode of interaction is through clicking pre-set options. Maybe you can retrace your steps after clicking 'Turn Right.'

Want more newness while Zeekerss works on their new project? Check out the ly said that it "could be ready for October/Halloween" earlier this summer. Oh, and fun fact: Welcome to the Dark Place was first announced five years ago, predating even Lethal Company.

