How to beat the Sentient Pest in Elden Ring Nightreign, aka Gnoster, Wisdom of Night

The Elden Ring Nightreign Sentient Pest expedition leads you to Gnoster, Wisdom of Night, a boss fight against a pair of insects that fight against you in different ways. On the ground is a huge armored beetle that uses brute force, while above it is a gigantic moth that unleashes ranged magic attacks. Between them they make one of the strangest Nightlords in Elden Ring Nightreign, capable of keeping players on their toes with a very diverse pattern of attacks.

But that doesn't mean they're unbeatable. Gnoster (does that refer to one bug or both of them?) has weaknesses that can be exploited to great effect, some obvious and some not. Overall this is probably one of the easier Elden Ring Nightreign bosses, but that's a very relative scale. If you're struggling, we'll show you how to beat Gnoster, the Sentient Pest: and boy, is it an apt name.

How to beat the Sentient Pest in Nightreign

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

We'll cover the basics of fighting the Sentient Pest in Elden Ring Nightreign and how to beat it here, the core essentials and weaknesses before we go into the deeper strategies and exploitable tactics further down.

Weaknesses: Fire

Best Classes/Build: Evasive ranged classes like the Elden Ring Nightreign Recluse, Ironeye and Revenant, or a Fire-using fighter like the Wylder

Evasive ranged classes like the Elden Ring Nightreign Recluse, Ironeye and Revenant, or a Fire-using fighter like the Wylder Boss attack types: Physical, Poison and Magic

Physical, Poison and Magic Phases: 2 (triggers at 66% health)

With this boss being incredibly tanky and tougher than either the Elden Ring Nightreign Tricephalos or the Elden Ring Nightreign Gaping Jaw, you'll want to be level 10 minimum, and with an Epic rarity weapon that fits your character's stats. Without them, you'll be chipping away tiny slivers of health without much hope of victory, not unless you're incredibly skilled.

Before the Boss Fight

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Before the expedition even starts, make sure you pick any of the Elden Ring Nightreign characters you're comfortable with, but ideally a mobile, agile character who can fight at range. Any relics you have that can enhance your Faith stat or Fire damage are also a bonus, as these are what you'll need to do the most damage.

Once you're in the expedition, make sure you find a Fire Weapon that you're good with. Look for locations marked with the Fire tag, and if you don't find a weapon that works for you, make sure to pick up at least two uses of Fire Grease. At the same time, any buffs that increase stamina (as you'll be dodging a lot), or protective spells and weapon skills that stop projectiles will be very helpful to you.

Fighting the Sentient Pest, Gnoster

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

In the arena, the boss is quite literally split into two halves: an armored lobster/beetle that tries to stomp and trample players, and a floating moth that hangs out of reach while summoning ranged magic attacks. It's relatively straightforward in concept, the moth is the weak point, but it's much harder to hit. Landing a strike on the beetle is easy, but it's covered in armor that causes your attacks to do very little damage in comparison.

That means it's far better to play as a ranged character who can snipe the moth, and stay agile enough to avoid being attacked from two directions. Ideally, one tanky player distracts the beetle, while the ranged players fire on the moth with spells and arrows. If the beetle goes white and locks down, it basically won't take any real damage for a while. This is your moment to attack the moth without fear of being flanked.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

At about two-thirds health, the boss enters phase 2 as the moth starts riding the beetle. This makes the former incredibly hard to hit without ranged attacks, not to mention that it'll start summoning down pillars of holy energy that do huge damage, and must be avoided at all cost. The combination of magical projectiles and stomping AOE effects mean that it's best to keep your distance. Melee characters should play evasively, weaving between the legs and trying to stay behind the beetle where possible.

Finally, there's the poison parasite. At different points in the game Gnoster will generate toxic clouds that poison the player. However, if you get poisoned, a parasite appears on your neck. From our experiences, this effectively gives you a permanent poison effect that cannot be cured unless another player hits you with fire attacks, effectively burning the parasite away.

Tips and tricks

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

For those who want general pieces of advice for fighting the Sentient Pest, Gnoster, Wisdom of Night, here's some basic pieces of advice to keep in mind.

The moth will periodically drop down. The moth descends every so often, your chance to hit it with melee attacks if you're reliant on them. It's not down for long though, so use any weapon skills quickly.

The moth descends every so often, your chance to hit it with melee attacks if you're reliant on them. It's not down for long though, so use any weapon skills quickly. The pillars of light are larger than you think. Though they don't seem very wide, the actual splash damage they leave is larger than initially appears. Stay far away from them to make sure you don't get caught in these deadly blasts.

Though they don't seem very wide, the actual splash damage they leave is larger than initially appears. Stay far away from them to make sure you don't get caught in these deadly blasts. Each beetle leg can hurt you. The beetle's mere act of stomping around causes impact damage from each footfall, so it's better to be near the tail than at the flank.

The beetle's mere act of stomping around causes impact damage from each footfall, so it's better to be near the tail than at the flank. Stance damage is a losing game. Even with a stance-breaking character like the Executor, it's incredibly hard to break the poise of this boss, even with heavy hits with all the best Elden Ring Nightreign two-hand weapons.

