How to kill the first BT boss in Death Stranding 2

The first Death Stranding 2 BT boss, which is a gigantic, betentacled skull found outside the Geophysics Lab isn't an especially complex boss, but it isn't easy to fight for several reasons. It can throw out a range of fast, slow, short-range, and long-rang attacks that can be difficult to dodge, especially as you must wade through a lot of tar. But, worst of all, one particular attack can trigger an insta-fail voidout, which you'll obviously want to prevent.

Most importantly, good preparation is key as your limited anti-BT weapon options this early in Death Stranding 2 mean you should bring anything and everything you can. Below, I've laid out the bare necessities you should pack for this fight and some tips for overcoming the first BT boss in Death Stranding 2.

How to prepare for the Death Stranding 2 big head BT boss

For the first BT boss you fight in Death Stranding 2, you get plenty of warning so that you can adequately prepare and fabricate all the gear you need in the Geophysics Lab. Leave everything in the lab's private locker to save on weight (except for the boots on your feet!) and make sure you fabricate and pack the following items optimized for killing Death Stranding 2 BTs before leaving the lab:

3 or 4 Assault Rifles with MP bullets

2 or 3 Blood Bags

1 stack of Blood Grenades

If you don't have the right gear and have already started the boss fight, you should reload a save to before you started so that you can fabricate or retrieve what you need, but bear in mind that you might lose a bit of progress by doing this. Furthermore, if you've been improving your Connection Level with Ciudad Nudo del Norte and the C1 Distribution Center, you can get the Machine Pistol MP and level 2 Blood Grenades respectively, which will also be useful in this fight - in fact those grenades are one of the best Death Stranding 2 weapons for battling BTs.

How to kill the big head BT boss in Death Stranding 2

With all your gear ready, you can exit the lab to begin the Death Stranding 2 big head BT boss battle. It's a reasonably simple fight just requiring you to shoot the BT until it dies (hence why you should bring so many rifles), gradually chipping away at its health bar, but there are a few things to watch out for when fighting:

Shoot the glowing bits: In classic video game boss fight fashion, the weak points on the BT are the bright red and orange bits, mainly the big slit in its face and sometimes the mouth depending on the attack its winding up. Shoot these to deal the best possible damage.

In classic video game boss fight fashion, the weak points on the BT are the bright red and orange bits, mainly the big slit in its face and sometimes the mouth depending on the attack its winding up. Shoot these to deal the best possible damage. Shoot the BT's mouth when it glows yellow: When the BT's mouth does this, it starts either sucking up everything in front of it, including you, or vomiting a torrent of tar. Shoot the yellow area enough and you can stagger the BT cancelling its attack. Do this enough times and the BT can collapse briefly, giving you an easy opportunity to shoot it and lob Blood Grenades.

When the BT's mouth does this, it starts either sucking up everything in front of it, including you, or vomiting a torrent of tar. Shoot the yellow area enough and you can stagger the BT cancelling its attack. Do this enough times and the BT can collapse briefly, giving you an easy opportunity to shoot it and lob Blood Grenades. Keep the BT boss at arm's length and evade its attacks by running, jumping and dodging: While this BT boss has some deadly ranged attacks, its short-range attacks are arguably worse. Stay away from it to give you more time to avoid harm. To dodge, press X while aiming your weapon with L2. Most attacks should be dodged by jumping from side to side, rather than towards or away.

While this BT boss has some deadly ranged attacks, its short-range attacks are arguably worse. Stay away from it to give you more time to avoid harm. To dodge, press X while aiming your weapon with L2. Most attacks should be dodged by jumping from side to side, rather than towards or away. Don't get eaten: If the BT ends up right in front of you, it will likely try to eat you as part of a clearly telegraphed attack where it's mandibles hold open and its mouth glows yellow before lurching forward to gulp up anything immediately in front of it. If Sam gets eaten, a voidout is triggered, resulting in an instant failure and you'll have to start the fight over again. You can shoot the mouth to cancel the attack, but I reckon it's better to just get out the way by running or diving to the side.

If the BT ends up right in front of you, it will likely try to eat you as part of a clearly telegraphed attack where it's mandibles hold open and its mouth glows yellow before lurching forward to gulp up anything immediately in front of it. If Sam gets eaten, a voidout is triggered, resulting in an instant failure and you'll have to start the fight over again. You can shoot the mouth to cancel the attack, but I reckon it's better to just get out the way by running or diving to the side. Don’t waste time trying to climb onto terrain: Sam moves awkwardly in the tar, so the large rock formations and buses can act as stable positions if you're able to climb on top. However, because these objects can move or sink into the tar, they're not as safe as they seem. It's better to just deal with being in the tar, using these objects mainly for temporary cover.

Death Stranding 2 BT boss rewards

Successfully defeat the first BT boss in Death Stranding 2 and you'll get the following rewards to help on your adventure:

Death Stranding 2 Likes from Alex Weatherstone at the Geophysics Lab (Take as little damage as possible and deal stun damage to the boss to maximize your likes)

(Take as little damage as possible and deal stun damage to the boss to maximize your likes) Lots of Chiral Crystals to collect (I got about 900 cg)

While not a direct reward from defeating the BT, the following mission starts with you unlocking the ability to construct generators and bridges using PCCs and fabricate a Tri-Cruiser - your first Death Stranding 2 vehicle - to help you get around!

Completing this boss fight leads into the end of Episode 1, but you still have time to reach maximum Connection Level with the Death Stranding 2 Artist and Death Stranding 2 Bokka Preppers. You'll soon have to go through the Death Stranding 2 Charlie's face choice too!

