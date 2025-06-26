How to find the Bokka in Death Stranding 2 and all Bokka rewards

The Death Stranding 2 Bokka is a fellow porter and a big fan of the Man Who Delivers you can meet in Mexico, offering some handy rewards if you're willing to deliver cargo to him. For handing in just a few packages, you can unlock improved walking boots and a Sticky Gun which helps you reel in packages from a distance – especially useful for grabbing things that are in hard-to-reach spots or are near an enemy.

Finding the Bokka in his hidden bunker in Death Stranding 2 is quite easy since it's near the Ciudad Nudo del Norte facility, though it's also quite close to two enemy bandit camps. To help you quickly find the Bokka in Death Stranding 2, I've laid out where you can find him and what he offers.

Death Stranding 2 Bokka location

You can find the Death Stranding 2 Bokka in a hidden bunker roughly between Ciudad Nudo del Norte and the C1 Distribution Center.

If you've got any cargo marked as being for the Bokka, head to the location above, which you can do easily on foot – no Death Stranding 2 vehicles required. Although, be aware that all you'll see when you arrive is a big rock formation. This is actually a hologram to obscure the bunker, and it'll deactivate as you approach, revealing the Bokka's bunker.

Head inside like normal and deliver any cargo to him to get Likes and eventually some useful gear to fabricate.

All Bokka rewards in Death Stranding 2

Earning Death Stranding 2 Likes from the Bokka by delivering cargo and completing his Aid Requests will help you increase your Connection Level with him. Just like with the Death Stranding 2 Artist nearby and other settlements, your Chiral Network bandwidth increases and the material storage facilities at the Bokka's bunker expand at each star level. You'll also get these rewards from the Bokka:

1 Star: Trekking Boots Gear Data

Trekking Boots Gear Data 2 Stars: Sticky Gun Weapon Data

Sticky Gun Weapon Data 3 Stars: Patch 9: Porter Backpack Patch

Patch 9: Porter Backpack Patch 4 Stars: No unique rewards

No unique rewards 5 Stars: Bokka Hologram, Patch 42: Porter Backpack Patch

Just like with other Preppers, getting your Connection Level with the Bokka up to five stars also allows Sam to rest at his bunker to pass time and recover from a long hauling stint.

