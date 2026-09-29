Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet needs "to cook for just a little bit longer," Naughty Dog lead Neil Druckmann says, so you won't see it again until next year

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The studio is "working incredibly hard" for a 2027 reveal

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet
(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Nearly two years have passed since Naughty Dog lifted the veil on its ambitious new sci-fi project, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet – but we've not seen much of it since then.

So, when will we? Well, according to studio lead Neil Druckmann, we've still got a while to go before the developers are ready to show the mysterious game off some more.

He reveals as much in a new post on Naughty Dog's official blog, explaining, "The team is heads down on what is shaping up to be Naughty Dog’s most ambitious game yet" – and, yes, he does indeed mean Intergalactic here, which makes it all the more exciting.

"There's an electricity around the studio right now as all the pieces come together, and we're stoked to finally unveil Intergalactic in all its glory," he continues… but not yet.

"We need to cook for just a little bit longer. So we want to set expectations: we're going to be quiet for the rest of this year. In 2027, that changes. We'll fully reveal Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet and give you a proper look at Jordan's wild sci-fi adventure."

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Jordan is the intriguing Intergalactic protagonist, just to be clear, played by the ever-talented Tati Gabrielle. And, yes, this means we won't see more of the action-adventure gem until next year, but Naughty Dog is well aware of how lengthy our wait has been.

"We know it's been a long time since we've had much to share with you," as Druckmann states. "We don't take your continued support for granted." The devs need the time, though.

"We're working incredibly hard to make something worthy of your patience," after all, as the blog update concludes. "Until then…" Until then, I'd wager we'll be waiting with bated breath – I mean, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet doesn't appear to be a small game by any means.

The last big news we got about it was at the tail end of August, when Naughty Dog teased that it finished filming an "ambitious" cinematic shoot with Gabrielle.

Here's hoping Intergalactic's 2027 drop arrives earlier in the new year rather than later. We're only months away from it if so – I know I'll be keeping my own fingers crossed.

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet "might need to be edited" to avoid "another Last of Us 2 situation," former Naughty Dog dev warns

Anna Koselke
Anna Koselke
Staff Writer

After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.

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