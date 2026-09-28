Where to pre-order God of War Laufey, Faye's journey through The Everywhen hits the shelves (on a disc) tomorrow

God of War Laufey pre-orders will drop at 10am local time tomorrow, September 29 and now that we've got a date locked in it's time to take a look at those special editions. God of War Laufey will be available in standard and digital deluxe editions straight off the bat (no news about a collector's box just yet), with pre-order bonuses centered around Dark Alchemy in-game items.

Sony dropped the announcement today, but didn't detail pricing. Still, this is likely to be a $69.99 job with a potential for an $89.99 digital deluxe price tag. That's far from set in stone, though, we'll have to see how the numbers fall tomorrow.

Thankfully, there's one detail in this announcement that could be sparking some joy. Listed alongside the standard God of War Laufey pre-order bonuses is the game itself, in either "digital or physical" form. That means we're getting discs here, unlike GTA 6 pre-orders.

God of War Laufey is scheduled for release on February 16, 2027 exclusively on PS5.

Where to pre-order God of War Laufey in the US

Amazon | Check stock Standard Edition God of War Laufey pre-orders will almost certainly drop at Amazon on day one. Not only that, but we often see Amazon Exclusive bonuses on high profile releases like this, and Prime members usually get a certified release day delivery window as well.

Best Buy | Check stock Best Buy is also a solid bet for early God of War Laufey pre-orders. In recent releases, we've seen this retailer offering exclusive steelbook add-ons with Standard Edition titles, so it's well worth keeping an eye out if you're after a shelf piece.

Walmart | Check stock Walmart is another heavy hitter, but it can sometimes lack the speed of Amazon and the exclusive benefits of Best Buy. Still, it's one to keep an eye on tomorrow.

PlayStation Store | Check stock This is where you'll be heading to pre-order the Digital Deluxe edition of God of War Laufey. We typically see PlayStation holding onto its bumper package.

Where to pre-order God of War Laufey in the UK

Amazon | Check stock For speedy shipping on the Standard Edition, I'd recommend checking out Amazon in the UK first. That's because Prime members typically receive pretty concrete release day delivery here, and prices can even teeter a little lower than other sites.

Currys | Check stock Currys also usually gets its pre-orders on the shelves pretty quick, and can sometimes throw in its own exclusive benefits to boot.

Smyths Toys | Check stock Smyths Toys should absolutely be on your radar, not least because it's one of the few retailers in the UK still offering in-person collection. Not only that, but it's usually pretty fast off the mark when pre-orders do drop.

(Image credit: PlayStation Studios)

FAQ

(Image credit: PlayStation Studios)

What's included in God of War Laufey pre-orders? The Standard Edition God of War Laufey pre-order comes with the game itself as well as: Last Wish Armor Set

Phranque Golden Leaves Appearance (cosmetic)

In-game resource pack So you're pretty kitted out from the start with some nice cosmetics and a headstart in your inventory as well. The Digital Deluxe pre-order is for those looking to take things a little further with exclusive weapons and digital extras: Dark Alchemy Armor Set

Dark Alchemy Blade

Dark Alchemy Bow Scales

Dark Alchemy Catalyst

In-game resource pack

Digital mini artbook

Official digital soundtrack

(Image credit: PlayStation Studios)

When is God of War Laufey's release date? God of War Laufey is due to release on February 16, so we've still got a few months to pull the trigger on a pre-order.

Is there a God of War Laufey demo? There is currently no playable demo for God of War Laufey, but a gameplay demonstration was run during PlayStation's June State of Play event.

Ace Combat 8 pre-orders are also now up for grabs and we're also tracking down those Silent Hill Townfall steelbook pre-order bonuses as well.