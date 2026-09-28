Where to pre-order God of War Laufey, Faye's journey through The Everywhen hits the shelves (on a disc) tomorrow

God of War Laufey pre-orders will drop at 10am local time tomorrow, September 29 and now that we've got a date locked in it's time to take a look at those special editions. God of War Laufey will be available in standard and digital deluxe editions straight off the bat (no news about a collector's box just yet), with pre-order bonuses centered around Dark Alchemy in-game items.
Sony dropped the announcement today, but didn't detail pricing. Still, this is likely to be a $69.99 job with a potential for an $89.99 digital deluxe price tag. That's far from set in stone, though, we'll have to see how the numbers fall tomorrow.
Thankfully, there's one detail in this announcement that could be sparking some joy. Listed alongside the standard God of War Laufey pre-order bonuses is the game itself, in either "digital or physical" form. That means we're getting discs here, unlike GTA 6 pre-orders.
Standard Edition God of War Laufey pre-orders will almost certainly drop at Amazon on day one. Not only that, but we often see Amazon Exclusive bonuses on high profile releases like this, and Prime members usually get a certified release day delivery window as well.
Best Buy is also a solid bet for early God of War Laufey pre-orders. In recent releases, we've seen this retailer offering exclusive steelbook add-ons with Standard Edition titles, so it's well worth keeping an eye out if you're after a shelf piece.
For speedy shipping on the Standard Edition, I'd recommend checking out Amazon in the UK first. That's because Prime members typically receive pretty concrete release day delivery here, and prices can even teeter a little lower than other sites.
Smyths Toys should absolutely be on your radar, not least because it's one of the few retailers in the UK still offering in-person collection. Not only that, but it's usually pretty fast off the mark when pre-orders do drop.
Managing Editor of Hardware at GamesRadar+, I originally landed in hardware at our sister site TechRadar before moving over to GamesRadar. In between, I've written for Tom’s Guide, Wireframe, The Indie Game Website and That Video Game Blog, covering everything from the PS5 launch to the Apple Pencil. Now, i'm focused on Nintendo Switch, gaming laptops (and the keyboards, headsets and mice that come with them), PS5, and trying to find the perfect projector.
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