Billy the Puppet rises from the dead as Saw 11 finds its director, but fans think the horror franchise is getting an overhaul

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The next Saw movie is officially moving forward with a new director, but fans think it won't follow on from the franchise

Saw
(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Is that a squeaky tricycle we can hear? Yes, it is, as Billy the Puppet has risen from the dead and a new Saw movie is on the way. But fans don't think it's Saw 11 as such.

On September 24, the horror icon took to Twitter to announce that a new Saw movie is officially moving forward, with franchise newcomer Mike P. Nelson directing. The official Saw page posted a suitably creepy video of the puppet saying "the game continues," before giving us the first look at the script. Check out the video below.

However, fans cannot help but notice that the movie's title on the script reads 'Saw' rather than Saw 11 (Saw XI). "I like how everyone is just assuming that this announcement is Saw 11," said one fan, stating that they don't think it is Saw 11 because of the title, a new director, and the fact that "Jigsaw's voice sounds off."

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Saw 11 was announced back in December 2023, not long after Saw X hit screens. The movie was supposed to release in late 2024, but was pushed back to 2025 before being scrapped entirely. Original plans for Saw 11 included Kevin Greutert returning to direct, taking place 30 seconds after Saw X, with Tobin Bell playing John Kramer once again.

However, the movie was quietly cancelled following reports of production squabbles. Not long after, the Saw franchise found its way back to creator James Wan after Blumhouse acquired Twisted Pictures' half of the franchise. Blumhouse also houses Wan's Atomic Monster. Wan and co-creator Leigh Whannell have since shared their plans for the franchise's future, saying they want to make Kramer scary again.

Wan has not really had anything to do with the franchise since its early days, so there is no reason why he would carry on the story from Saw X, especially after expressing his wish to take the saga back to its roots. Many thought that Wan himself would return to direct. However, Nelson has the horror qualifications to back him, being best known for his Wrong Turn and Silent Night, Deadly Night remakes.

For more, check out our guide on how to watch the Saw franchise in order, or keep up with upcoming horror movies heading your way.

Megan Garside
Megan Garside
Junior Social Media Editor, GamesRadar+

I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.

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