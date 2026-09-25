The Clayface popcorn bucket may have leaked, and it's suitably gross

Four weeks before Clayface hits the big screen, it looks like the movie's first popcorn bucket has leaked, and it's definitely in keeping with the DCU movie's body horror theme.
Unlike many rather impractical recent popcorn bucket designs, the Clayface bucket, which was shared on Twitter by a superhero fan page, is an actual bowl that looks like it can hold a decent amount of popcorn. But you'll have to watch out for the villain's gloopy hand rising from the bowl, which reminds us of the character's appearances in past animated DC projects such as Batman: The Animated Series and Creature Commandos. Check out the bucket below.
However, we can't help but notice that the bucket looks a lot like what you would use to dish out Halloween candy to trick-or-treaters, hand and all. In that case, it has arrived just in time. After you finish eating popcorn out of it when the movie hits screens on October 23, you can repurpose it just days later.
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The bucket has yet to be posted by DC, Warner Bros., or any major theater chains at this point, so we don't know if it is legit just yet. Either way, it's a great design.
Directed by Eden Lake and Speak No Evil director James Watkins from a story written by The Haunting of Hill House's Mike Flanagan, Clayface follows Tom Rhys Harries as the rising Hollywood star Matt Hagen, who is brutally disfigured by a crime lord. Desperately wanting his old life back, Hagen undergoes an experimental medical trial which results in strange bodily changes, slowly turning him into a sloppy monster.
Though recent trailers have given us a taste of the level of gore in the new DCU flick, Watkins has stated that although the movie will show the villain's final form, we won't get to see the transformation ahead of time in any marketing materials.
Clayface hits theaters on October 23. For more, check out our guide on how to watch DC movies in order, and keep up with upcoming DC movies and shows on the way.
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