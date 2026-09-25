Avengers: Doomsday director says it's important to "surprise audiences" by making changes to beloved characters

News
By
Published

Anthony Russo admits it's one of the most "difficult" parts of the job

Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Avengers: Doomsday director Anthony Russo has opened up about the difficulties of returning to the world of the MCU and a collection of beloved characters.

Speaking at a Q&A following Avengers: Endgame Encore in New York attended by GamesRadar+, he was asked how he balances honoring what audiences love with characters while also moving the story on.

"It's a very difficult part of the process because I mean, we basically just have to use our own meters because we love the characters, we love the history, we love them in the same way that many fans do," he replied during the talk at the 92nd Street Y. "But the one thing we always like to remind people of, you know, fandom does not speak with a single voice. There's a wide variety of opinion in terms of who responds to which characters and which versions of which characters people respond to, it's a very complex relationship that people have with the characters."

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

Russo went on to say that they have "a lot of respect for the storytelling journey that these characters have had up to this point". He continued: "That's part of their magic, a big part of their magic. But at the same time, we need to surprise ourselves in terms of who those characters are, where they can go, what they can do, what can happen, and in doing that, we hopefully surprise audiences as well."

One particular role this was a huge challenge with was Victor Von Doom, given that he is played by Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. Tony Stark has a powerful ending in Avengers: Endgame, sacrificing himself to save the world. So it's definitely no mean feat to bring him back as a new character who may be the biggest villain that the MCU has ever seen.

"It is figuring out that balance of how do you challenge yourself, i.e. casting Robert Downey as Victor Von Doom, and then and how do you sort of stay faithful to the very thoughtful and wonderfully effective storytelling road that's been traveled up until this point," Russo said about that.

Avengers: Endgame Encore is now out. For more, check out our guides to the Marvel timeline and all the new Marvel movies and shows on the way in 2026 and beyond.

Fay Watson
Fay Watson
Deputy Entertainment Editor

I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. GameSir Super Nova controller on a charging dock in front of a Nintendo Switch 2 handheld
    1
    The GameSir Super Nova didn't do what I wanted, but I can't help but love it anyway
  2. 2
    Control Resonant codes and how to redeem them for skins and outfits
  3. 3
    Despite everything, Beyond Good and Evil 2 still exists: Assassin's Creed Shadows DLC writer has been working on it
  4. 4
    Game of the Week – At just $18, Nighthawks is exactly what your Steam Deck was made for
  5. 5
    Marvel fans have a theory that Doctor Doom has already kidnapped Spider-Man