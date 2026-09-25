Ryan Reynolds suited up as Deadpool on the set of an Apple TV movie for Deadpool & Wolverine pick-ups

Reshoots are par for the course with superhero cinema, but what do you do if your star is in the middle of shooting an entirely different movie when pickup shots are needed? If you're Ryan Reynolds, you suit up as Deadpool wherever you may be.
Reynolds' Apple TV action-comedy Mayday, in which he stars as a hotshot pilot who crash-lands behind enemy lines in Russia, was filmed from March to May 2024, in the run-up to the release of Deadpool & Wolverine that year. Evidently, pickups were required, and rather than jet off back to Pinewood, where most of the Marvel movie was filmed, Reynolds had his full Deadpool costume (including katanas) shipped to the Mayday set.
Mayday director Jonathan Goldstein revealed the fun behind-the-scenes crossover on Twitter, sharing a picture of himself and co-director John Francis Daley alongside Reynolds in full Deadpool regalia on the Mayday set. We don't know exactly what moment from Deadpool & Wolverine was filmed, or if Goldstein and Daley guest-directed the shot in the absence of Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy, but it's a fun insight into the practicalities of big-budget moviemaking.
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Some have theorized that the image could be confirmation Deadpool will appear in Avengers: Doomsday. However, the timelines don't match up, as Mayday was shot well over two years ago (a surprising amount of time for a movie to be sitting on the shelf, it has to be said), while Doomsday was filmed from April to September 2025. Still, that doesn't rule out Deadpool making a 'surprise' appearance in Doomsday, after teasing as much at both San Diego Comic-Con and D23.
We don't yet know for sure if or when Deadpool 4 will happen, either, though Reynolds has alluded to a solo sequel being in the works a number of times in recent months, suggesting it will feature some comic deep cuts and that he has "some stuff kind of written" already.
As for Wolverine, no word yet on whether Hugh Jackman will appear in Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars, but given the rest of the Fox X-Men cast are seemingly getting a final send-off in the Marvel mega-event, it wouldn't be a surprise for the most famous X-Man of all to make an appearance before Marvel's X-Men movie reboots mutant-dom in the MCU.
Avengers: Doomsday hits cinemas on December 18, and December 16 in the UK. For more, check out our guide to the Marvel timeline, and keep up with upcoming Marvel movies and shows on the way.
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