Will there be a Deadpool 4? Everything we know about a potential Marvel sequel

Deadpool and Wolverine has just hacked and slashed its way into theaters (here's our review of the new movie), bringing back both Ryan Reynolds wise-cracking Merc with a Mouth and Hugh Jackman's iconic X-Man for a hilariously foul-mouthed and violently bloody team-up movie.

The new film sees Deadpool and Wolverine take on the villainous Omega level mutant Cassandra Nova, who plans to destroy the multiverse using a "Time Ripper" created by the TVA from Loki. Stopping her will mean the duo have to put aside their differences, work together, and maybe even make the ultimate sacrifice to save the day… With that in mind you might be wondering if one or both of the title characters will die, and if there's even a chance of a Deadpool 4?

A quick warning before you go any further – the following article contains major spoilers for the end of Deadpool and Wolverine. If you don't want to have key details revealed about the film's final act, do not read any further until after you've seen it.

Will there be a Deadpool 4?

After all their bickering throughout the movie, Deadpool and Wolverine ends with the dynamic duo joining forces – and hands – to defeat Cassandra Nova and stop the Time Ripper. To do so will require a sacrifice that will see one of them atomized, with no chance of revival. Initially, it seems like that will be Logan. He's spent the movie guilt-stricken about his failure to save his original timeline and he is now ready to die for the greater good. However, Deadpool surprises him and takes his place at the last second. One of the throughlines of the film has been Wade Wilson struggling to be a real hero. In these final moments he chooses to make a selfless act and give up his own life for the ones he loves.

That's still not enough, however, and in the end, however, it takes both of them to stop the Time Ripper. For a brief moment it even seems like Marvel may actually kill off two of its most bankable characters! But, of course, that turns out not to be true. Their combined powers mean that the film ends with both Deadpool and Wolverine alive, well, and potentially available to appear in future movies.

Will Ryan Reynolds return as Deadpool?

That said, there has been no confirmation of a Deadpool 4 just yet. Speaking to Variety, Ryan Reynolds seemed upbeat, but non-committal about reprising the character, saying, "I could see any version of it. I can imagine a solo movie, being part of an ensemble. I can imagine that this is also the last time. I never feel anything other than that."

That mention of "being part of an ensemble" certainly sounds like a possible tease for Deadpool showing up in either Avengers 4 or 5, but who knows. In the movie, Matthew Macfadyen's Paradox does tell Wade that he's been "chosen for a higher purpose" and might have to save the Sacred Timeline at some point...

More recently, however, Reynolds appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and appeared to shoot down his chances of reprising the role, saying "Oh god no," when asked if he would return for another film. "My wife and children will divorce me. Jimmy, I have no prenup with any of them. I will be capital 'B' broke, and in turn, probably then doing Deadpool 4 because I'd need the money." He has also joked that Taylor Swift would make a good replacement Deadpool.

For now, then, we'll just have to wait and see if the Merc with the Mouth will ride again. In the meantime, here's how to watch the Marvel movies in order and our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows.

Deadpool and Wolverine is in UK cinemas now, and releases in the US on July 26. You can also find out more about the Marvel timeline and the full details of Marvel Phase 5.