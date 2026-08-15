Marvel's X-Men movie release date, cast, story speculation, and more news

Marvel is on a roll right now, but the thing I'm most excited about is the upcoming X-Men movie. That's right, step aside, Avengers: Doomsday, because the next chapter of the best mutants in media is coming, and I've gathered all the information that you need to know about it right here.
For those of you who may not know yet, Kevin Feige has confirmed that a Marvel's X-Men movie is in the works. I have always been a massive fan of the Fox X-Men movies, and like many other fans, have been waiting for the team's official introduction into the MCU. Now, with Spider-Man: Brand New Day officially introducing Sadie Sink's Jean Grey, it seems like the future is very bright regarding a smooth Marvel timeline integration.
However, there are still a ton of questions that need answering and plenty of theories already flying about. So read on as I break down all the latest news and give you insights into everything you need to know about Marvel's X-Men movie so far.
The X-Men movie release date was confirmed at D23 to be May 5, 2028.
Previously, Kevin Feige revealed that the new X-Men movie will be released after Avengers: Secret Wars, which is due to hit cinemas on December 17, 2027. So expect Marvel's X-Men movie to unfold in a somewhat re-jigged version of the MCU, post-Battleworld shenanigans. It also makes a lot of sense that we'd get the Avengers movies out of the way first, given the fact that old X-Men from the Fox days are in the trailer for Doomsday.
Before we get a fresh MCU-focused X-Men, Marvel needs to tie up, or multiverse their way out of, the old timeline they brought back. I'll keep you posted if we hear any more news or release date clues, but for now, mark your calendars tentatively for 2028.
Marvel's X-Men movie plot details
So far, there are no firm plot details for the new X-Men movie; however, we do have some insights thanks to director and writers Lee Sung Jin and Jake Schreier's interviews.
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"Kevin [Feige] just wants to take a big swing and start anew, not be beholden to any of the movies that have come before." Lee Sung Jin explained to Deadline. This likely means that after the events of Secret Wars, there will be some kind of timeline antics that can allow for a complete reboot.
The old X-Men have appeared in the MCU via Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Deadpool and Wolverine, and we did see the old X-Men cast in the recent Avengers: Doomsday trailer. So, to "start anew," Secret Wars will need to fully say goodbye to the Fox timeline in some kind of way. Hopefully, we'll get some kind of idea how that will happen once Doomsday releases.
Also in that same article, Lee mentioned Chris Claremont-run comics being an influence on the two's creative process. If you are unfamiliar with Chris Claremont's time writing X-Men, he focused heavily on characters first and foremost, giving readers expanded lore for each team member that really enhanced the relationships and drama as a whole.
"There were a lot of soapy elements to those comics," Lee explained. "We've been in the room every day together. Kevin and Louis [D'Esposito] are so dialed in, and they have such incredible instincts that it's been fun to just blue-sky. "
We don't know which comics are being adapted, so I'm keeping my eye out for more information. In the meantime, I have some personal theories based on the recent Marvel movies.
During Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Peter creates a device that can suppress mutants' powers, so I have a feeling that the upcoming movie will likely bring up that kind of technology again. The Spider-Man: Brand New Day ending also had Jean Grey on a bus, so I'm thinking the upcoming film will center on her finding her support system and new family with the X-Men. Obviously, this is just my own theory with no official confirmation, but it does make sense story-wise when looking at how Brand New Day ends.
Following reports that Obsession star Inde Navarrette met with Schreier (via TechRadar), reportedly to play Mystique, it was confirmed at D23 that she'll in fact be playing Rogue. Notably, Charles Melton, who was heavily rumored to be playing Beast, did not appear on stage at D23.
The full, confirmed X-Men cast is as follows:
Kit Connor as Cyclops
Sadie Sink as Jean Grey
Christopher Abbott as Professor X
Inde Navarette as Rogue
Maya Boyd as Storm
Samara Weaving as Emma Frost
Adam Driver as Mr. Sinister
Any other cast members are pure speculation right now.
Is there a Marvel's X-Men movie trailer?
Avengers: Doomsday | Official Trailer | In Theaters December 18 - YouTube
Sorry folks, there is no trailer for the new Marvel X-Men movie just yet. And unfortunately, we likely won't be getting one until 2028, after Secret Wars.
It really does seem like the direction of the upcoming movie relies on how Secret Wars shapes the Marvel timeline. And even if filming for the flick happens in early 2027, Marvel will likely want to keep casting and story details under wraps until the final Avengers movie is released.
This is just my theory, though. If you get a trailer earlier than I expect, I'll be sure to share it here with you immediately. In the meantime, you can watch the trailer for Avengers: Doomsday above, which does feature some Fox-verse X-Men at least.
Is the new X-Men movie part of the original timeline?
While we don't know the details yet, it does seem like Feige is aiming for a new start. So, it is looking like the new X-Men movies will be separate from the timeline established by Fox's 2000s films.
But, just to reiterate, we don't know that fact for certain yet. There is a possibility that the timelines merge in some way; the Avengers: Doomsday trailer did show the old X-Men cast, and we have no idea what the plan for them is just yet either.
With Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, we do know that at least mutants in Spidey's timeline are around as of 2028. However, that movie didn't mention the X-Men or show us any other iconic members from the team, so it isn't super clear how things will play out just yet. Still, it's safe to say that even if the new X-Men connect with the old timeline, we will be getting a fresh story and approach to the iconic team.
If you want to catch up on all the X-Men timelines, I suggest checking out our X-Men movies in order guide, since it is already a bit convoluted. Honestly, a fresh start or new timeline may be for the best at this point, in my opinion.
After reviewing films throughout University and being a cosy game expert for years, I realised that entertainment journalism was my true calling in 2019. Since then, I've started multiple new farms on Stardew Valley and have written for several publications such as The Upcoming, PCGamesN, and Wargamer. I was the resident Guides Editor and horror lover for The Digital Fix before joining the GamesRadar+ team in 2024. As the Managing Editor for Evergreens, I'll be making sure that all the best lists you read on GamesRadar+ are the most helpful and fun pages on the internet!
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