When is the D23 Marvel Panel?

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Here's everything you need to know ahead of the major D23 panel, featuring Marvel, Star Wars, and other Disney projects

Sadie Sink in Spider-Man: Brand New Day
(Image credit: Marvel)

Marvel Studios will be appearing at D23 as part of the company's major panel today. But when exactly is it?

It feels like only yesterday that Kevin Feige headed to San Diego Comic-Con 2026 for a host of big announcements, but Marvel still has more up its sleeves. They'll appear in the Disney Entertainment Showcase, which takes place at the annual convention for the House of Mouse, D23.

This is set to be a bumper event featuring the latest from Marvel, as well as announcements from Star Wars and Lucasfilm, Pixar, and other upcoming Disney projects. Happening live from Anaheim in California, we're expecting some big news covering everything from Ahsoka season 2 to VisionQuest.

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So when does it all kick off and how can you keep up with the latest news? We've compiled a guide below for everything you need to know about the D23 Marvel panel below. And if that wasn't enough, check out our guides to all the upcoming Marvel movies and upcoming Star Wars movies for what might be in store.

When is the D23 Marvel Panel?

Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom on the Avengers: Doomsday poster

(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney)

The D23 Marvel Panel forms part of the Disney Entertainment Showcase. This kicks off on Friday, August 14th at 7pm PT. It runs for two hours, concluding at 9pm PT.

If you're watching on the East Coast, this means it starts at 10pm EDT. In the UK, this means you'll have to tune it on Saturday, August 15 at 3am BST.

Disney don't release the exact running order for their panel so if you're hoping to tune in for only the Marvel Studios announcements, it might be a bit tricky to navigate. They'll probably only have around 20-30 minutes of the allotted time too, which could come at any point during the timeframe.

How to watch D23

Vision

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

Unfortunately, the Disney Entertainment Showcase is not streamed live. This means that you won't be able to watch along as it happens. Some panels are streamed during D23, but this is not one of them.

This means that if you want to follow along with all the news and announcements, then you'll need to keep an eye on our live-blog as well as Total Film's Twitter for live updates.

What will be announced at D23?

Ahsoka

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

We're not yet sure what will be announced at D23 but some early details in the convention hall have given us a bit of an idea. The Ahsoka season 2 costumes have been on display so we'd hedge our bets that a trailer might be imminent for the Star Wars show.

VisionQuest also has an installation, featuring an intriguing tease about a new character. We're yet to have a trailer from the show, despite it arriving in just a few months. D23 might be the perfect time for that.

Other potential announcements could come around the upcoming X-Men movie. The project was largely absent from Marvel's San Diego Comic-Con panel and there have been some casting rumors circling.

Other upcoming projects sure to get a mention include Star Wars: Starfighter and Avengers: Doomsday.

In terms of other Disney news, there are rumors that a new Pixar movie will be announced and we expect to hear some details from the upcoming Frozen 3.

Check out our guide to all the new Disney movies coming in 2026 and beyond.

Fay Watson
Fay Watson
Deputy Entertainment Editor

I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.

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