<a id="elk-how-to-watch-the-marvel-sdcc-2026-panel"></a><h3 class="article-body__section" id="section-how-to-watch-the-marvel-sdcc-2026-panel"><span>How to watch the Marvel SDCC 2026 panel</span></h3><p id="elk-475f5302-886a-11f1-bcb7-cb22e9167fbe">As we get closer to the panel's start, you'll likely be wondering how you can watch the Marvel SDCC 2026 panel. The short answer is, you can't. San Diego Comic-Con doesn't livestream their panels so you have to be in the room to be able to watch it as it happens.</p><p>Luckily for you, GamesRadar+ is in Hall H and we'll be keeping you updated every step of the way. Follow along here, as well as on our social media (<a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://x.com/totalfilm?lang=en" target="_blank" data-url="https://x.com/totalfilm?lang=en" referrerpolicy="no-referrer-when-downgrade" data-hl-processed="none">Twitter</a>, <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.facebook.com/totalfilm/?locale=en_GB" target="_blank" data-url="https://www.facebook.com/totalfilm/?locale=en_GB" referrerpolicy="no-referrer-when-downgrade" data-hl-processed="none">Facebook</a>, <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.instagram.com/totalfilm/" target="_blank" data-url="https://www.instagram.com/totalfilm/" referrerpolicy="no-referrer-when-downgrade" data-hl-processed="none">Instagram</a>, and <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.tiktok.com/@total_film" target="_blank" data-url="https://www.tiktok.com/@total_film" referrerpolicy="no-referrer-when-downgrade" data-hl-processed="none">TikTok</a>) so you don't miss a moment.</p><a id="elk-seasonal"></a><aside id="seasonal_0" class="hawk-root" data-block-type="embed" data-render-type="fte" data-skip="dealsy" data-widget-type="seasonal"></aside><p id="elk-475f5302-886a-11f1-bcb7-cb22e9167fbe-2">Just a reminder too about timings: the panel begins at 5.30pm PDT. If you're on the east coast then that's 9.30pm and if you're in the UK then that's 1.30am. We expect it will last about an hour or so, depending on what's announced.</p>