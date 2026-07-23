<a id="elk-74af6a74-868d-11f1-bb1b-d57c34a2b5ad"></a><h2 id="we-re-here-2">We're here!</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="elk-74af6ad8-868d-11f1-832b-7f76ff3b002d"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1920px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="7BxmQcD7LawKjzbox3DM6g" name="San Diego Comic-Con 2026" alt="The Avengers: Doomsday bridge and Sauron on the side of a building at San Diego Comic-Con 2026" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/7BxmQcD7LawKjzbox3DM6g.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1920" height="1080" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future/Jordan Farley)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="elk-74af6b3c-868d-11f1-918d-6fd8b364c9d2">GamesRadar+ has touched down in San Diego and last night we had a look around the town and the convention center floor during the preview night. We spotted lots of intriguing things, including a better look at Sauron in The Rings of Power season 3, which is pasted on the side of a building and a glimpse into Latveria in the Gaslamp Quarter.</p>