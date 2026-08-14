Disney's Power Rangers series is already dead, reportedly for budget reasons

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The Power Rangers series from  Percy Jackson and the Olympians showrunners is no longer moving forward

Power Rangers
(Image credit: Hasbro/Netflix)

Yet another upcoming TV show has been scrapped this week, as reports suggest Disney's Power Rangers series is dead in the water.

According to Deadline, Disney is no longer moving forward with its live-action Power Rangers series, which was intended to screen on Disney Plus. Deadline reports that the reasons for Power Rangers' cancelation is budget related.

Shows of that nature, much like Marvel or any other superhero undertaking, often come with a hefty price tag. Moreover, a major IP like Power Rangers is a big investment, especially as Disney does not own the brand. Like Barbie and Masters of the Universe, Hasbro owns the Power Rangers.

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The series was announced in March 2025, but is said to have entered development as early as 2024. However, not much was known about the show. The project was written and executive produced by Jonathan E. Steinberg and Dan Shotz. The duo is best known for serving as producers and showrunners on the much-loved Disney Plus show Percy Jackson and the Olympians, which has season 3 in the works.

However, the Power Rangers have had successful stints on television before. The franchise kicked off in 1993 with Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, which spawned multiple series running for 30 seasons. The show solidified the colourful heroes in popular culture, leading to a successful merchandise line. Since then, we have seen the color-coded heroes leap to the big screen, including the most recent 2017 movie, Power Rangers

However, the latest movie flopped, earning $142 million worldwide against its predicted $110 million budget. The movie was supposed to kickstart a new franchise with three more movies to follow. But that never happened. Earlier this year, star Dacre Montgomery revealed that Lionsgate planned to do with Power Rangers what it had done with The Hunger Games franchise.

For more, check out our guide to the best shows on Disney Plus, and keep up with new TV shows still to come in 2026.

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Megan Garside
Megan Garside
Junior Social Media Editor, GamesRadar+

I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.

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