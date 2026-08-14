X-Men's rumored Beast actor reacts to casting speculation with a cryptic response

The X-Men casting rumor mill is currently in overdrive. Right now, a handful of names have been confirmed, with one or two others almost a guarantee.
Beef's Charles Melton is one of those in the latter camp. For months now, whispers have circulated that he is next in line to play Beast in Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot.
Largely, he has kept schtum – but has now admitted the attention surrounding him isn't all that bad, especially if it inches him closer to a reunion with some of X-Men's key creatives.
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"It depends on what day or moment you catch me on, but right now I’d say I think I believe in [director Jake Schreier] and [Beef creator and X-Men co-writer Lee Sung Jin] so much, and I would love to work with them again, and many more times. They know that,” Melton told The Playlist of both the X-Men rumors and the prospect of working with his Beef crew again.
Melton, however, admits he's not always reading the latest reports. "I try to stay away from the fodder as much as I can," he said, and jokingly added. "So I’ve limited myself to Googling myself maybe 20 times a day instead of 50. It was really bad before."
Melton continued, "No, man, it’d be amazing to work with them again. And I think whenever people are talking about you in a very maybe positive, hopeful way, I think it’s exciting. But I think it’s amazing to be talked about and even considered for any of those possibilities about something amazing.”
Right now, Kit Connor is reported to play Cyclops in the MCU and Samara Weaving has reportedly been cast as Emma Frost. The pair would be joined by Sadie Sink's Jean Grey. Rumors are also persisting about Cailee Spaeny playing Rogue, but there's every chance we'll get more confirmation at the forthcoming D23 panel this weekend.
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X-Men is currently undated.
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