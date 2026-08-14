X-Men's rumored Beast actor reacts to casting speculation with a cryptic response

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Charles Melton addresses those X-Men rumors

X-Men &#039;97
(Image credit: Disney Plus)

The X-Men casting rumor mill is currently in overdrive. Right now, a handful of names have been confirmed, with one or two others almost a guarantee.

Beef's Charles Melton is one of those in the latter camp. For months now, whispers have circulated that he is next in line to play Beast in Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot.

Largely, he has kept schtum – but has now admitted the attention surrounding him isn't all that bad, especially if it inches him closer to a reunion with some of X-Men's key creatives.

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"It depends on what day or moment you catch me on, but right now I’d say I think I believe in [director Jake Schreier] and [Beef creator and X-Men co-writer Lee Sung Jin] so much, and I would love to work with them again, and many more times. They know that,” Melton told The Playlist of both the X-Men rumors and the prospect of working with his Beef crew again.

Melton, however, admits he's not always reading the latest reports. "I try to stay away from the fodder as much as I can," he said, and jokingly added. "So I’ve limited myself to Googling myself maybe 20 times a day instead of 50. It was really bad before."

Melton continued, "No, man, it’d be amazing to work with them again. And I think whenever people are talking about you in a very maybe positive, hopeful way, I think it’s exciting. But I think it’s amazing to be talked about and even considered for any of those possibilities about something amazing.”

Right now, Kit Connor is reported to play Cyclops in the MCU and Samara Weaving has reportedly been cast as Emma Frost. The pair would be joined by Sadie Sink's Jean Grey. Rumors are also persisting about Cailee Spaeny playing Rogue, but there's every chance we'll get more confirmation at the forthcoming D23 panel this weekend.

X-Men is currently undated.

For more, we have a complete guide on upcoming Marvel movies. Then take a step back in time with the Marvel timeline and a full look at how to watch the Marvel movies in order.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

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