15 years later, VisionQuest might finally explain one of Captain America's most obscure Easter Eggs as the OG Human Torch arrives in the MCU

A new look at VisionQuest has debuted at D23 and it's seemingly revealed a major new character. Shared on social media by attendees, the promotional art shows a figure on fire, surrounded by flames.
Plenty of Marvel fans on Reddit have already put two and two together and think this may be the Original Human Torch. The character has a fascinating history in the comics. Real name Jim Hammond, he first appeared back in 1939 as part of Timely Comics, Marvel's predecessor.
He was an android created by a scientist under the watch of Victor Timely (who we met in Loki season 2) and had the ability to control flames. He was one of the three main original heroes, alongside Captain America and Namor, before he fell mostly into obscurity and was repurposed into a member of the Fantastic Four in the '50s.
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However, it's his connection with Vision that will likely be the most fertile ground for the upcoming TV show. In an Avengers storyline from the '70s, it was revealed that Torch's body was used to create Vision by none other than Ultron, who we know will play a key role in VisionQuest.
We have seen Vision's origins in the MCU already in Avengers: Age of Ultron. He was created by Ultron combining a vibranium body, synthetic tissue, and the Mind Stone. Tony Stark, Bruce Banner, and Thor intercepted the transfer, uploading J.A.R.V.I.S. to him, making the Vision we know and love, played by Paul Bettany. This could be expanded in VisionQuest though, especially if the show dives into Ultron's origins of creating Vision.
This also isn't the first time that we've had a nod to Hammond in the MCU either. Back in Captain America: The First Avenger, Howard Stark's Stark Expo showcased an android in a glass case. Called Phineas Horton's "Synthetic Man", this was a nod to the original Human Torch. It will be interesting to see that Easter egg finally expanded in the MCU, almost 15 years later.
VisionQuest releases on October 14, 2026 on Disney Plus. This makes it the next MCU project ahead of Avengers: Doomsday in December. For more upcoming superhero movies, check out our guide to all the new Marvel movies and shows you need to know about.
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