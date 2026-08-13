Halo co-creator says the remake's lack of PvP is a "misstep" resulting "from lack of oversight and poor planning"

Halo: Campaign Evolved's lack of PvP multiplayer is probably the remake's biggest drawback, a baffling letdown for fans of the original 2001 classic FPS with beloved memories playing against friends in the same room on the same TV. I'm having a great time playing through the campaign in co-op mode with a few pals, but what good is playing games with friends when you don't end up hating each other at the end?
Anyway, Halo: Campaign Evolved doesn't have PvP, and Halo Studios has provided zero indication that it'll be added at any point. One prominent analyst has suggested this fact is one of the key reasons the Halo remake isn't selling nearly as well as a pair of newly released Call of Duty ports, and now one of the progenitors of the Halo franchise is straight-up calling the game's lack of PvP a mistake.
"Split screen MP in Campaign Evolved should have been included. There's little excuse aside from lack of oversight and poor planning that led to this misstep," says Halo co-creator and OG Combat Evolved art director Marcus Lehto on Twitter. So sad this wasn't included."
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Lehto confirms in a follow-up tweet that he's specifically referring to Halo: Campaign Evolved not having "PvP".
Of course, there's always the possibility that Halo Studio ends up adding PvP to Halo: Campaign Evolved, but honestly, even just considering the title of the remake, which clearly indicates the specific mode included in the package, it seems pretty unlikely. Still, Lehto adds that it would be "awesome" if that were to happen.
Lehto hasn't been shy to share his thoughts on the remake online, calling the campaign "simultaneously a blast from my own past and fresh re-envisioning of the game I helped create." However, in addition to the whole PvP thing, or lack thereof, Lehto also criticized the look of the new ring world.
"While Forerunner tech was metal (not stone) it was also ancient, vast, alive, and a tomb to the horrors that lurked within," he said. "It had seen hundreds of millennia of conflict. Yet the game shows it as shiny metal that looks like it was built a few years ago."
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Be sure to check out our Halo: Campaign Evolved review to hear our full thoughts on the game.
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