Victor Timely - the comic history of the Kang Variant

Kang the Conqueror has numerous Variants in the Marvel Multiverse, from Rama-Tut to Immortus and more. But it's one of his lesser known Variants who may have a big role to play in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Light spoilers ahead for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, so turn back now if you want to stay totally unspoiled.

For everyone still reading along, we're talking about Victor Timely, a classic Kang Variant from Marvel Comics who has a key cameo in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, addressing an audience (including Loki and Mobius) in one of the film's post-credits scenes.

You can get a full rundown of all the Easter eggs in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania here, but for now we're gonna focus on Victor Timely.

In Marvel Comics, Victor Timely first appeared in 1992's Avengers Annual #21 in a story by Mark Gruenwald (the legendary Marvel Comics writer/editor on whom the character of Mobius M. Mobius is based) and artist Herb Trimpe.

In Marvel Universe terms, Victor Timely is an alias first used by Kang the Conqueror when traveling to the year 1901. Traveling back to 1901 under the guise of Victor Timely, Kang founds his own town, Timely, Wisconsin, where he also starts Timely Industries, which will eventually produce some of his time travel equipment.

To seize his grip on the town of Timely, Kang used the alias of Victor Timely as long as it was feasible for him to be alive, then moved onto using the alias of Victor Timely, Jr.

Weirdly, for a long time, the location of Timely Wisconsin was quantum entangled with the position of Kang's city Chronopolis in the far future, but Chronopolis eventually sprawled far beyond those bounds.

In Marvel Comics, Victor Timely is less of his own Multiverse Variant as much as a disguise used by the core Kang. But in the MCU, he's portrayed as his own Variant - indicating that there's a good chance the town of Timely, Wisconsin itself may play a role in the lead up to the impending Avengers: Kang Dynasty film.

