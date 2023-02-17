When is Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania coming to Disney Plus?

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is about to hit theaters, kicking off Marvel Phase 5 and continuing the MCU's Multiverse Saga. The third movie following Paul Rudd's diminutive hero after 2015's Ant-Man and 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp sees Scott Lang once again joining forces with Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) as the pair and their respective families transported to the Quantum Realm where they must face off against a new villain: Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).

But when will Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania be on Disney Plus? Well, we don't have a release date yet, but we can do our best to estimate based on when previous Marvel titles have arrived on the streamer.

When will Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania be streaming on Disney Plus?

Past Marvel arrivals on Disney Plus have ranged from 48 to 69 days after debuting in cinemas. Using this window for reference, it's likely that we can expect the third Ant-Man movie to be available to stream at home somewhere between April 6 and April 27. The movie arrives exclusively on the big screen on February 17, which means that, unlike Black Widow, it isn't available day-and-date on Disney Plus.

The most recent release, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, arrived on Disney Plus on February 1 after releasing in theaters on November 11 – a gap of 82 days. The sequel was a huge hit at the box office, though, becoming the third-highest-grossing movie of 2022 in the US. That means Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's journey to streaming is likely to be affected by its box office performance.

