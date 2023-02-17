When does Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania take place on the Marvel timeline? It's a valid question, because the timeline is one complicated beast. As Marvel Phase 5 kicks into gear, we're going to see major storylines play out in the lead up to Marvel Phase 6 and those two Avengers movies, The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. That makes keeping up to date with the timeline more important than ever.

With Quantumania introducing Kang the Conqueror properly to the MCU – and featuring some other, spoilery developments – it's clear the film has some serious importance to the Marvel universe moving forward. We've broken down exactly where the film falls on that massive Marvel timeline, making it easy to understand the movie's place in the MCU at a glance – after all, Marvel doesn't release its projects in chronological order, and it's a few years ahead of our own, real timeline. The below is also completely spoiler free, so you can read whether you've seen the film or not.

When does Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania take place on the Marvel timeline?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is actually fairly easy to place on the Marvel timeline, and it's all thanks to a small Wakanda Forever Easter egg. In Black Panther 2, at one point, the CNN ticker mentions Scott Lang's book, Look Out for the Little Guy. At the beginning of Ant-Man 3, Scott is promoting his book, meaning the two films must be set at the same time.

Wakanda Forever is set in 2025, the year in which the Marvel timeline currently ends. Other projects set in 2025 are Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Moon Knight, She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, Thor: Love and Thunder, Werewolf by Night, and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Officially, Disney says the Black Panther sequel is after Moon Knight and before She-Hulk. According to Marvel producer Nate Moore, Wakanda Forever runs "almost concurrent" to Quantumania.

"This movie clearly happens after No Way Home and Eternals," Moore told CinemaBlend (opens in new tab) of Wakanda Forever. "I think it probably happens potentially concurrent with Thor [Love and Thunder]. New Asgard does exist in our film. And almost concurrent with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which is coming out in February."

But, a quick line of dialogue does throw the timeline into question. Cassie Lang says Yellowjacket attacked her when she was 6, but Ant-Man, the film that scene takes place in, is set in 2015. That would make Cassie only 16 in Quantumania, which seems unlikely – so this might be a small retcon, or just an overlooked detail.

