The Council of Cross-Time Kangs - how all the Kang Variants in the Multiverse came together

Kang the Conqueror is known for his many Variants, including Immortus, Rama-Tut, Victor Timely, and many more.

But when we say many more, we mean many, many more - because just about every world in the Marvel Multiverse has its own version of Kang the Conqueror, and at one time, dozens and dozens of them teamed up in a villainous congress known as the Council of Cross-Time Kangs, dedicated to conquering all of reality across all worlds and timelines.

Spoilers ahead for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, so turn back if you want to go in totally fresh.

In one of the post-credits scenes of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the Kang Variant known as Victor Timely addresses an MCU version of the Council of Cross-Time Kangs in a vignette that directly pays visual homage to a classic Kang comic book moment from 1988's Avengers #292 by writer Roger Stern and artist John Buscema in which the mainstream Marvel Universe's Kang the Conqueror first lays eyes on the Council of Cross-Time Kangs, much to his astonishment.

In the MCU, there's a similar council, which includes dozens of Kang Variants, including the aforementioned Rama-Tut, Victor Timely, and many more. But rather than the core Kang the Conqueror laying eyes on the Council in stunned wonder, the colosseum instead fills up with other Variants, including a Skrull.

In comics, the Council of Cross-Time Kangs doesn't exactly work out in Kang's favor - so we'll have to wait and see what happens in the lead up to the upcoming Avengers: Kang Dynasty film.

