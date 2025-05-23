After Thunderbolts, Marvel fans are desperate for two unlikely characters to share the screen again in Avengers: Doomsday

Move over, Thor and Loki! There's another reunion Marvel fans are desperate to see happen in Avengers: Doomsday...

As news of the star-studded superhero movie's delay (it'll now release in December 2026) hit the internet this week, a select few took to Reddit to share how excited they are to see Scott Lang/Ant-Man share the screen with Ava Starr/Ghost following her reintroduction to the MCU in Thunderbolts*.

"I feel like a lot of people aren't taking about the potential interactions between these 2," said the initial poster, as another suggested that the meet-up won't necessarily be frosty, despite Ghost being the antagonist in Ant-Man and the Wasp: "He was collecting particles for her from the quantum realm when the snap happened."

"I have! They are the reunion I can't wait for. Kate and Yelena, too, if Kate appears, which seems likely," wrote a third, while another claimed it'd be "a missed opportunity" if we don't see them interact.

"I think Scott will be proud of Ava for making the best of her new chance at life and becoming a New Avenger," wrote someone else, as another added: "I'd love it if they were friends, happy to see each other. I mean, she wasn't a bad person, she just wanted to survive and he was helping her until everything went to s***."

While both Paul Rudd and Hannah John-Kamen are both confirmed to be in Avengers: Doomsday, that doesn't necessarily guarantee they will appear in a scene together. A whopping 27 actors were announced in Marvel's five-hour cast reveal back in March, with a promise of more names being shared later on, so it's unlikely that every single character will get more than a few minutes of screen time.

With big players such as Captain America (Anthony Mackie), Black Panther (Letitia Wright), Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), and the OG X-Men set to appear, a lengthy conversation between Scott and Ava probably won't be prioritized by directors Anthony and Joe Russo.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We'll either be proven wrong or right when Avengers: Doomsday releases on December 18. While we wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming superhero movies heading our way.