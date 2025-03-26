The OG Fox X-Men are back, with Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, and more joining the cast of Avengers: Doomsday alongside a whole new Avengers team to take on Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom

Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, and more are the MCU's new Avengers - and they'll be joined by many of the original Fox X-Men

Marvel has announced who the new Avengers will be, and there are some surprising names in the line-up... including some downright shocking returns that are sure to put fans on the edges of their seats.

Confirming the cast of upcoming movie Avengers: Doomsday, the studio took to social media and YouTube to share a livestream of a set chair with Chris Hemsworth's name on it. After a patience-testing 13 minutes, viewers heard footsteps approaching, before the camera panned out and a chair with Vanessa Kirby's name on it was revealed.

Kirby's Sue Storm AKA The Invisible Woman is set to make her MCU debut in The Fantastic Four: First Steps in July alongside fellow Doomsday actors Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing), Joseph Quinn (Human Torch), and Pedro Pascal (Mister Fantastic) – and now we're itching to see how they wind up joining Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

Before long, the Avengers theme started playing, and Anthony Mackie's chair came into frame. In the same vein, the rest of the video shared that Paul Rudd (who plays Ant-Man), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Letitia Wright (whose Shuri adopted the Black Panther mantle in Wakanda Forever), Wyatt Russell (John Walker), Tenoch Huerta Mejia (Namor), Kelsey Grammer (Beast) Lewis Pullman (Sentry), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost), and Danny Ramirez (Falcon) would make up the fresh-faced team.

Meanwhile, Tom Hiddleston (Loki) will return following his ascension to the guardian of the timeline in Loki season 2. But that's not the livestream's biggest bombshell.

Along with the aforementioned Beast, a whole slew of classic Fox era X-Men are slated to return, including James Marsden (Cyclops), Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique), Patrick Stewart (Professor X), and even Ian McKellen (Magneto). They're joined by Channing Tatum (Gambit) who made his debut in 2024's Deadpool and Wolverine.

And finally, of course, the last chair in the presentation belonged to Robert Downey, Jr. (Doctor Doom), who will play the armored antagonist in Avengers: Doomsday and beyond.

Directed by Endgame helmers Joe and Anthony Russo, little is known about the eagerly anticipated superhero flick as it stands, other than the fact that Earth's Mightiest Heroes will be facing off against Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom.

"He is so immersed in it. He is so dialed in," Joe Russo previously told Entertainment Tonight. "He’s writing backstory, costume ideas… We were just on the phone with him this morning before we got here talking about it. He just loves really rich three-dimensional characters. He sees a real opportunity here with the character."

Looking to catch up before Avengers: Doomsday drops? Check out our guides on how to watch the Marvel movies in order or our breakdown of the Marvel timeline.

