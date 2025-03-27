After 15 years in the making, Thor and Loki's reunion in Avengers: Doomsday could be the perfect MCU conclusion for the characters

Marvel took a pretty unusual approach to unveiling the cast of Avengers: Doomsday, and confirming that production is underway. After a series of chairs were revealed one by one on a five-hour livestream, we learned that the Thunderbolts* and the Fantastic Four would definitely be back, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever villain Namor would return, and several stars of Fox's X-Men movies would be making their MCU debut.

It was a lot to take in, but there was one smaller announcement that made me the most excited – the return of both Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston. Hemsworth was the first name to be announced, confirming a much-welcome, if slightly surprising, comeback as Thor after the mixed reception to Thor: Love and Thunder. Then, hours later, a new chair revealed that Hiddleston would make an appearance as the God of Mischief after what we thought might be the end of him in Loki season 2.

While no plot details have been confirmed for Doomsday yet, aside from it centering around Robert Downey Jr.'s villain Doctor Doom, I feel almost certain this news means we'll get a long-awaited Thor and Loki reunion. After all, it's one bit of closure that the MCU definitely needs, and something that's been almost 15 years in the making.

Long-lost brothers

(Image credit: Marvel)

Thor and Loki's relationship has been a mainstay of all of the MCU phases so far, from their early strife fuelling Thor (2011) and the first Avengers movie to their brotherly banter feeding into other appearances in Thor sequels and Avengers team-ups. It's never been an easy ride for the diametrically opposed siblings, but they did manage to reach some sort of uneasy truce the last time they were together.

After the events of Thor: Ragnarok brought them back into each other's lives, they teamed up to lead the remaining survivors of New Asgard to safety. However, that reunion was swiftly ended by Thanos, who killed Loki in the opening scenes of Avengers: Infinity War. But while this is the last time the brothers saw each other, it was by no means the end of either of their stories.

Thor went on to redeem himself in the battle against Thanos in Avengers: Endgame and have some closure with Jane in Thor: Love and Thunder. Meanwhile, a younger version of Loki was resurrected, spawned from the time-travel in Avengers: Endgame, and embarked on a time-bending, heartbreaking adventure in Loki seasons 1 and 2. The latter ended with him making the ultimate sacrifice to become the keeper of the branched timelines and saving the multiverse.

Thor's journey has been a compelling ride, but it's Loki's growth from scheming brother to selfless hero that is arguably the most nuanced and interesting of any in the MCU so far. However, I've always felt like one thing was missing from it: his brother Thor had no idea about his new life and all of his sacrifices. Luckily, it seems the Russo brothers felt the same way, too.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Complicated connections

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Of course, a reunion between the pair will not be a straightforward one. Thor believes his brother Loki to be dead and it's a much different version of Loki that he'd see again in this new story. However, it might just be the kind of closure that both of them need in order to bid their characters a proper farewell.

I have no idea how the Russos might bring them back together. It could be something to do with Doctor Doom's introduction as a potential Iron Man variant, or it could be that Loki will need to be consulted to help in a future conflict between worlds. To be perfectly honest, I don't really care how it happens, I just want to see them reconnect one final time.

After all, it does seem like the end is nigh in the MCU for both Hiddleston and Hemsworth. Having been part of this world since its early days, the duo are some of the last-remaining original Avengers cast members.

Hemsworth has previously spoken about how he thinks his next Marvel return might be his last, too. Chatting with Vanity Fair after the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, he said: "I feel like we'd probably have to close the book if I ever did it again, you know what I mean? I feel like it probably warrants that. I feel like it'd probably be the finale. But that's not based on anything anyone's told me or any sort of plans."

Hiddleston has shared similar sentiments with regard to saying goodbye to the MCU. "I feel very satisfied with the finale of season 2, because it seems to contain echoes and resonances of the entire journey," he told Screen Rant. "It's almost like a piece of music, where in that last episode, you hear strains of, you know, whether it's in lines of dialogue, we are circling the same themes that I've always circled with Loki."

And now we know that they'll both be back for at least one more film in Avengers: Doomsday, wouldn't the perfect end to both of their stories be a callback to where it all began?

Hemsworth and Hiddleston's chemistry on screen is what first got me hooked on Marvel movies when I first watched Thor 14 years ago and while my investment has begun to wane in the intervening years, the prospect of one final exchange is tantalizing. It will be fraught with emotion and pathos undoubtedly, as well as bringing home some key themes that have always circled Thor and Loki like sacrifice, competition, and unbreakable bonds. And say what you will about the Russo brothers, they know how to nail an emotional goodbye.

For more on Avengers: Doomsday, check out our guide to all of the missing MCU stars in the cast list.

We've also got guides to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows and how to watch the Marvel movies in order.