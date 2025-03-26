Sue Storm and Namor are officially both in Avengers: Doomsday, and fans are wondering if Reed Richards has something to worry about

By published

Will Avengers: Doomsday adapt Namor's creepy obsession with Sue Storm?

Fantastic Four: 1234 #2 cover excerpt
(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

If you've been a Marvel fan for long enough, you're probably aware that Sue Storm/Invisible Woman of the Fantastic Four has something of a history with Namor, the Sub-Mariner. And now, thanks to the official reveal of the cast of Avengers: Doomsday, we know for a fact that Sue and Namor will wind up in the same film, with both Vanessa Kirby and Tenoch Huerta Mejía named as part of the movie's still-expanding cast.

Some fans are, understandably, already worried about what this could mean for the relationship between Kirby's Sue Storm and Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, given the romantic tension that has existed between Sue and Namor for decades now, basically since Namor was brought into the modern day Marvel Universe in 1962's Fantastic Four #4.

Over the years, Namor and Sue have had a fraught attraction in which Namor has repeatedly tried to take Sue to Atlantis to be his queen, often against her will. At the same time, Sue has often been attracted to Namor, coming close to willingly joining him on several occasions - though her dedication to her family has never truly wavered.

Still, the tension between them has remained one of Namor's driving characteristics, even as he has teamed up with both villains and heroes over the years, and launched attacks on the surface world through the power of his Atlantean empire (which is of course adapted to the kingdom of Talokan in the MCU).

Through it all, Namor has never been quite concerned with Sue's consent, and just about any romantic exchanges they have had are colored by Namor's insistence on pushing and even violating Sue's boundaries - something particularly potentially upsetting given actor Tenoch Huerta Mejía's own personal controversies surrounding allegations of sexual harassment, which remain unlitigated.

Given all of that, it's entirely likely that any possible connection between Sue and Namor in the MCU will likely follow very different beats, if it's touched on at all. Nonetheless, the fact that both characters will potentially share the screen has fans wondering if there will be some kind of tension between the characters, even if it follows a different course from comics.

Time will tell, as Avengers: Doomsday won't hit theaters till 2026. For more, check out our list of all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows you need to know about.

George Marston
George Marston

I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)

