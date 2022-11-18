Chris Hemsworth says his next Thor appearance could be his last

Chris Hemsworth has spoken candidly about his future as the God of Thunder, hinting that his next MCU appearance could be the "finale" for his character.

Hemsworth said in an interview with Vanity Fair (opens in new tab) that he is "completely open" to returning as Thor but has eyes on the character’s journey coming to a close if he ever picks up Mjolnir again.

"I feel like we'd probably have to close the book if I ever did it again, you know what I mean?" Hemsworth said. "I feel like it probably warrants that. I feel like it'd probably be the finale. But that's not based on anything anyone's told me or any sort of plans."

Hemsworth continued, "You have this birth of a hero, the journey of a hero, then the death of a hero, and I don't know—am I at that stage? Who knows?"

The Australian actor, who recently appeared in Thor: Love and Thunder, is one of the MCU’s most prolific actors. He first appeared in 2011’s Thor and has made nine appearances across his own series and multiple Avengers movies.

Love and Thunder also bolted on a message – 'Thor will return'. It was a tag that surprised both Hemsworth and director Taika Waititi.

"I’m not joking. I saw it in the theater and I was like, 'Oh, shit. Really?' Even Chris was like, 'What?'" Waititi told Insider (opens in new tab). "But, of course he'll be back. He's the best character. I mean, I may be a little biased, but he's the most fun to watch."

So, Chris Hemsworth should be back. But if it truly is Ragnarok for this version of Thor then, who knows, maybe a certain Liam Hemsworth would be available?

Discover more about the MCU’s exciting future with our guide to upcoming Marvel movies and shows.