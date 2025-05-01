Chris Hemsworth marks the start of Avengers: Doomsday filming in the most Thor way possible

Just days after filming on Avengers: Doomsday kicked off, star Chris Hemsworth has shared a video of himself getting into Avengers shape, ready to reprise his role as Thor.

The video, posted by Hemsworth on Instagram, shows the star hitting a punching bag, with the caption, "A little Avengers pre game warm up, coming in hot." It looks like Hemsworth has his Thor physique; all we’re waiting for is that long blonde hair. Check out the clip below.

Marvel fans are obviously overjoyed to see the star return to the legendary role after many of us thought we may never see Hemsworth as the god of thunder again. "Thor is back everyone!" commented one fan, and another replied, "Is Thor taking on MMA fighting in the new Avengers?"

Hemsworth’s casting was revealed during Marvel’s hours-long Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement. The star joins 26 other big Marvel names, including X-Men’s Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen, new anti-hero group the Thunderbolts*, MCU newcomers The Fantastic Four: First Steps cast, and Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom. But that’s not all as Marvel boss Kevin Feige has confirmed that the cast list is not yet complete.

The live stream also confirmed Tom Hiddleston’s return as Loki in the Marvel Phase 6 flick, meaning that after 15 years, Hiddleston and Hemsworth’s Norse god siblings could be reunited on the big screen. The last time we saw the two together was in Avengers: Infinity War, and the last time that we saw Hemsworth as Thor was in the 2022 movie Thor: Love and Thunder.

Although Avengers: Doomsday does not yet have an official synopsis, we do know that the movie is currently in production and filming in London, as Feige previously confirmed that filming started on April 28. Joe and Anthony Russo are making their MCU return to direct, with Michael Waldron and Stephen McFeely penning the script.

Avengers: Doomsday lands in theaters on May 1, 2026. For more, see our guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order, or keep up with other upcoming Marvel movies and shows heading your way.