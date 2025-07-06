One Marvel fan has made an incredibly odd observation about Doctor Strange in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame

When embarking on one of the most important missions in the universe to stop a tyrant from splitting it in half, it's totally acceptable to get a bit peckish along the way. One hero that was at the forefront of trying to hold the line, however, was Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), who was just nipping out to get some lunch before Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) crashed into his Sanctum Sanctorum. It's because of this roof-shattering event that one fan has a query that has left others flummoxed. Did Stephen Strange have anything to eat between the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame? The brief breakdown of his trip across space and time suggests no.

"So Strange went from Earth all the way to Titan to fight Thanos, lose, get dusted, come back and connect with Wing of screen to gather a universe of characters to fight Thanos and his army in the Battle for Earth all before he could get his sandwich?" asked the fan over on Reddit. "Please tell me there is a spell to summon subs."

Another fan chimed in with a different theory behind one of Endgame's most pivotal scenes, "that's what his holding up one finger meant. He wasn't signalling Tony at all, but just trying to get a waitress to come over."

The question sparked a query across the action genre as a whole, with one fan admitting, "Action movies for long dramatic battles always have me thinking about human bodily function. Imagine if they are in the middle of a climatic battle with the villain and they have to go number 1 or worst, number 2." This might explain why Tony Stark occasionally drifts off in a scene, having functions in the suit that other heroes aren't fortunate enough to have.

Hopefully, Strange will have just what the doctor ordered before he goes up against Robert Downey Jr's new villain in the MCU in Avengers: Doomsday when it arrives in theaters on 18 December 2026. Head here, though, for every other upcoming MCU movie and some heading our way.