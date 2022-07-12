Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth were both surprised by Thor: Love and Thunder post-credits message

Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi has revealed that the movie's post-credits message, promising that "Thor will return", was a surprise to both him and leading man Chris Hemsworth.

"I’m not joking. I saw it in the theater and I was like, 'Oh, shit. Really?' Even Chris was like, 'What?'" Waititi told Insider (opens in new tab). "But, of course he'll be back. He's the best character. I mean, I may be a little biased, but he's the most fun to watch."

He added: "Now, I don't know what would be next. I would definitely do one, but only if Chris did it. But it would need to be something surprising and unexpected for me to want to do it. Like, what would be the new take? The battles and all the fighting is fine, but I would want something that feels unexpected when it comes to the story. Like making just a $5 million movie with no fighting at all, just Thor on a road trip. Like Nebraska."

Love and Thunder is Waititi's second MCU movie, as he previously directed Thor: Ragnarok. The previous two Thor movies, 2011's Thor and 2013's Thor: The Dark World, were helmed by Kenneth Branagh and Alan Taylor respectively. As well as leading four Marvel movies, Hemsworth has also been part of the ensemble cast for four Avengers movies, so the actor is really racking up the MCU titles on his resume. It's unclear when to expect Thor 5.