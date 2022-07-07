Will there be a Thor 5? Everything we know about a potential sequel

Will there be a Thor 5? It's the question everyone's asking now that Thor: Love and Thunder is finally here. While nothing is confirmed yet, a fivequel sure seems a sure bet. The newly released fourth movie stars Chris Hemsworth back as the titular God of Thunder, while Tessa Thompson returns as Valkyrie, Taika Waititi is Korg (and also directs), and Natalie Portman reprises her role as Jane Foster, who is now the Mighty Thor. They must go up against the villainous Gorr the God Butcher, played by Christian Bale, who intends to kill all of the MCU's gods.

Below, we explore the chances of a Thor 5, when the movie might arrive, what the story could cover, and which members of the cast might be back for round five. Before we go any further, though we should warn you that there are major spoilers for Love and Thunder ahead. Turn back now if you haven't seen the film yet! Still here? Then let's dive into everything we know about a potential fifth outing for the thunder god…

Has Thor 5 been confirmed?

(Image credit: Marvel)

At the moment, nothing has been confirmed. But text at the end of the film teases that "Thor will return," and both Thor: Love and Thunder post-credits scenes clearly set up further potential stories (more on that in a moment). It seems safe to assume, then, that we'll be getting another Thor solo movie sometime in the future.

No release dates beyond Marvel Phase 4 have been announced just yet, so it's a total mystery when Thor 5 could hit the big screen. The gap between Thor: Ragnarok and Love and Thunder is a massive 5 years – though, without the pandemic, the wait would have been slightly shorter: originally, the fourth movie was slated for November 2021.

Marvel has revealed release dates for its films up to 2023, so we can expect a potential Thor 5 to land, at the very earliest, sometime in 2024, but much more likely way beyond that. Considering the movie hasn't even been announced yet, the wait will most likely be from 2025 onwards.

Who could return in the Thor 5 cast?

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel Studios)

Love and Thunder ends with Chris Hemsworth's Thor and his adopted child Love – played by Hemsworth's real life daughter India Hemsworth – heading out for some hammer-swinging action against a band of aliens. Judging by that, we can assume both will return for a fifth installment.

Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie and Taika Waititi's Korg also seem like a sure bet, and we'd be surprised if Jamie Alexander's Sif didn't also return after her re-entry into the MCU. The biggest question mark revolves around Natalie Portman's Jane Foster, AKA the Mighty Thor.

Jane sadly dies from Stage 4 cancer in the movie, but the final post-credits scene reveals that the astrophysicist turned superhero has made it to Valhalla, the Viking afterlife. There, she meets Idris Elba's Heimdall – so, if the gates of Valhalla open in Thor 5, we can expect to see both characters return for more.

Then there's the matter of Russell Crowe's Zeus and Brett Goldstein's Hercules. The film's first post-credits scene shows Zeus wishing to make mortals fear the gods again, and tasking his son Hercules with doing just that. We can assume Goldstein will be playing the antagonist in Thor 5, then – and if that does happen, we'll probably see Crowe back as Zeus, too.

Thor 5 plot: here's what the story could cover

(Image credit: Marvel)

At the end of Love and Thunder, Thor and Gorr's daughter – named Love – are teaming up together to protect the universe. Love wields Stormbreaker, while Thor is reunited with Mjolnir. Thor agreed to take care of Love before Gorr died, and is making good on his promise as "Uncle Thor." Clearly, a follow-up would still see Thor in his new role as Love's guardian.

Hercules' introduction makes it clear that all will not be smooth sailing for Thor, though. Zeus has instructed his son to make mortals fear and respect the gods again, so if Hercules is terrorizing humankind, Thor and Love will surely intervene. We can expect a showdown between the thunder god and Hercules, too, with the duo often rivals in the comics – though they do team-up on multiple occasions as well, so Hercules probably won't stay a bad guy for long.

Then there's the Valhalla reveal to consider. Heimdall died in Avengers: Infinity War, but welcomes Jane Foster into the Viking afterlife in Love and Thunder. Time will tell if we see either character back in Thor 5, but they're clearly not done in the MCU just yet, and would be worthy allies in a fight against Zeus and Hercules.

Will Taika Waititi direct Thor 5?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

No word yet on a director for the potential fivequel, but there's no reason to assume Waititi would step away. The director and Thor have proved to be a match made in heaven (or should that be Valhalla?) after Ragnarok and Love and Thunder, so, barring any unforeseen circumstances, we can trust that Waititi will return to helm another film.

For more on the MCU, check out our guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order – and catch up on the movies and TV shows on Disney Plus.