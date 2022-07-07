Thor: Love and Thunder: The major Easter Eggs and Marvel references you might have missed

Thor: Love and Thunder is packed full of Easter Eggs. Now the movie is out in theaters, we can finally get into some of the biggest MCU references that Taika Waititi got into the God of Thunder’s latest adventure. There are comic book nods, pop culture references, and plenty of links to other Marvel Phase 4 movies and Disney Plus shows peppered throughout the film.

In order to help you navigate through these, we’ve compiled a comprehensive guide to some of the biggest moments that we noticed. And what’s more, it seems like these could end up having a big impact on Marvel’s growing cinematic universe going forward. But before we get started, beware that there are some MAJOR spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder listed below. So if you haven’t yet seen the Marvel movie on the big screen, don’t read any further… You’ve been warned!

Thor 4 Easter Eggs

Thor’s t-shirt with the Yggdrasil on it

(Image credit: Marvel)

During his opening scene with the Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor can be seen wearing a shirt with Yggdrasil on it. This is the World Tree in Norse mythology, which holds up the Nine Realms, including Asgard, Jotunheim, and Niflheim. This doesn’t play into the plot of the movie but is a nice nod to Thor’s comic book and Old Norse history.

Thor’s goats: Toothgnasher and Toothgrinder,

(Image credit: Marvel)

After Thor and the Guardians of the Galaxy help save a planet at the beginning of Thor: Love and Thunder, the God of Thunder receives a gift for his efforts. He is given two screaming goats, who fans of the comics will know are Toothgnasher and Toothgrinder. These are Thor’s trusty mystical goats who pull his chariot. In Thor: Love and Thunder, they get the slightly less glamorous job of pulling a tourist Viking ship.

Thor’s handshake with Star-Lord

(Image credit: Marvel)

When Thor and Star-Lord are parting ways to head on their own missions, Thor wants to do a special handshake with the leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy. This starts as a "human handshake, to the Asgardian handshake, into the snake that you cannot trust, and finish with a classic Asgardian high one." While we never saw Loki and Thor do this handshake themselves, the reference to the "snake" could be a nod to the God of Mischief. As you may remember, in Thor: Ragnarok, Thor told a story about a time when they were children when Loki turned into a snake. Then when Thor went to pick the snake up, Loki returned to normal form and stabbed him – hence a "snake you cannot trust".

References to Event Horizon and Interstellar

(Image credit: Warner Bros. / Paramount)

When Dr. Jane Foster is in the hospital receiving her chemotherapy treatment, she winds up sitting next to a young man reading her book. She takes the opportunity to explain to him how the Einstein–Rosen bridge – or wormholes as they’re also known – works. Jane says it’s just like in Event Horizon and Interstellar. At the beginning of Event Horizon, Dr. Weir explains how wormholes work by taking a poster, folding it in half, and poking a pen through it. In Interstellar, Dr. Romilly does something very similar, folding over a piece of paper and poking a hole through it. In Thor: Love and Thunder, Jane does the exact same thing by tearing out a page of her own book, calling back to both of these moments.

New Asgard ice cream shop called Infinity Conez

(Image credit: Marvel)

In Thor: Love and Thunder, New Asgard has been transformed into a tourist destination for Avengers fans. The town is full of nods to Marvel, including an ice cream shop called Infinity Conez. The shop’s sign features an Infinity Gauntlet holding an ice cream cone, complete with six candles representing the six Infinity Stones. Waititi gave Entertainment Tonight (opens in new tab) a look at this on the set, joking: "As you can see here, a little special invention just for the film, which I have heard on quite good know-how that it’s going to make it into real-life one day, is this ice cream shop here called 'Infinity Conez.' So keep an eye out for that."

Falligar the Behemoth

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

When Lady Sif calls on Thor for aid in Gorr the God Butcher’s attacks, he finds her next to Falligar the Behemoth. The huge hyena-looking creature has been felled by Gorr who’s on a mission with his Necrosword to kill all Gods. Falligar is the Patron god of the Galactic Frontier and champion of the Tournament of Immortals, as well as being a friend of Thor’s. This shot of him lying dead is taken directly from the Thor: God of Thunder #3 comic, which was published in December 2012.

Nick Fury is under ‘Nick Furry’ on Thor’s phone

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

During the flashback to Thor and Jane’s relationship, we learn they broke up because they were both so busy with work. During the montage, Jane is constantly being called away while Thor has to disappear and save the world. At one point, he receives a call from Nick Fury on his mobile, but eagle-eyed viewers will notice he has cheekily renamed him Nick Furry.

Thor's Loki tattoo

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

Now we know that Loki doesn’t appear in Thor: Love and Thunder. However, there is a major reference to Thor’s brother in the Omnipotence City scene in the movie. Thor is wearing a disguise when he goes to meet Zeus, which the leader of the Gods "flicks" off, revealing he isn’t wearing anything underneath. On his back, there’s a clear tribute to Loki, who died at the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War. This features Loki’s helmet and a broken heart alongside the words: "R.I.P. Loki". Of course, an alternate version of Loki is alive in the MCU. This is the Loki who seized an opportunity with the Tesseract to disappear after the main characters went back in time in Avengers: Endgame. However, he’s a bit busy with the Time Variance Authority – which you can read all about in our Loki season 2 guide.

Cameos

(Image credit: Apple)

There are loads of cameos peppered throughout Thor: Love and Thunder. Matt Damon, Luke Hemsworth, and Sam Neill are back as the Asgardian thesps. Shakespearean actor Simon Russell Beale makes a cameo as one of the Gods in Omnipotence City, which is overseen by Russell Crowe cameoing as Zeus. As well as this, Chris Hemsworth’s, Taika Waititi’s, Natalie Portman’s, and Christian Bale’s kids all also have roles in the movie, with India Rose Hemsworth playing a central character. However, it’s in the post-credits scene that we get the biggest cameo when a new character is introduced to the MCU. Brett Goldstein appears as Hercules. His character has a long history with Thor in the comics, and it seems he may even be a potential adversary to the God of Thunder in the future as well. For more, check out our guide to all the Thor: Love and Thunder cameos and to Hercules in Thor: Love and Thunder.

The statues at Eternity

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The final battle between Thor and Gorr the God Butcher takes place at the gate to Eternity. However, if you look in the background of this scene, you can see multiple statues lining the walls. Among them appears to be Uatu The Watcher, who played a big role in the Disney Plus What If? series. He is an observer of the multiverse and is voiced by Jeffrey Wright. This is seemingly his first appearance in live-action in the MCU. It’s not confirmed who the other statues are in this scene, but they appear to be The Living Tribunal, who is the personification of multiversal law, as well as Infinity and Death who are among the four cosmic entities who forged the Infinity Stones.

