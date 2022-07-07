Who plays [spoiler] in the Thor: Love and Thunder post-credits scene?

Thor: Love and Thunder has touched down in theaters – and, fittingly for a Marvel movie, there are cameos a-plenty to dissect. While some of the Love and Thunder cameos are quick, fun shoutouts, one is particularly intriguing… and could clue us into what's coming up in the MCU.

Before we go any further, though, be warned that there are major spoilers ahead. Turn back now if you haven't seen Thor: Love and Thunder yet!

(Image credit: Marvel/Disney)

If you've made it this far, then you'll know that Hercules is introduced in the first Thor: Love and Thunder post-credits scenes. Russell Crowe's Zeus is unhappy that gods aren't revered the way they used to be, with humankind putting superheroes above the universe's deities.

"It seems to me that being a God used to mean something," he says. "Now people just want superheroes. When did we become the joke?" He wants his son Hercules to help make the gods figures to be feared and taken seriously again – and the demi-god responds: "Yes, father."

Who plays Hercules in the Thor: Love and Thunder post-credits scene?

(Image credit: Apple)

If you've watched Ted Lasso then the actor playing Hercules will be very familiar indeed. It's none other than Brett Goldstein, AKA Roy Kent, the gruff, foul-mouthed football star turned Richmond coach. He's also had roles in Doctor Who, Uncle, and Adult Life Skills, and even voiced Tony Stark in Robot Chicken.

Will Brett Goldstein as Hercules be in Thor 5?

It's unclear when we might see Hercules again in the MCU. Judging by the text proclaiming "Thor will return" at the end of the Thor: Love and Thunder credits, we can assume he'll be back sooner rather than later – and most likely in a potential Thor 5, should that sequel happen.

In Marvel comics, Hercules and Thor are rivals, but they have also teamed up together on multiple occasions. Considering Thor almost killed Zeus in Love and Thunder – and the task the Greek god has given his son – we can assume Thor and Hercules won't be buddies the next time we see them both, which could make Hercules an antagonist in a potential Thor 5. But, nothing has been announced yet, so time will tell when (or if) we see Hercules back in the MCU, and whether that will be part of Marvel Phase 4.

