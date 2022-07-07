When will Thor: Love and Thunder be on Disney Plus? Estimated streaming release date

Thor: Love and Thunder is now in theaters, with Chris Hemsworth back as Thor and facing off against Christian Bale's villainous Gorr, the God Butcher, who's on a mission to kill every god in the universe.

Plus, Tessa Thompson returns as King Valkyrie and Natalie Portman is back as Jane Foster (and Mighty Thor, Goddess of Thunder), along with Chris Pratt and co. as the Guardians of the Galaxy. Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi is in the director's chair again, and this time he's co-written the script, too. But when will Thor: Love and Thunder be on Disney Plus, the streaming home to all Marvel's other movies?

When is Thor: Love and Thunder releasing on Disney Plus?

While we don't have an official Thor: Love and Thunder streaming release date just yet, we've done our best to estimate when it might arrive on Disney Plus. To use some recent Marvel movies as examples, Eternals arrived on the streamer 70 days after its theatrical release, while Black Widow dropped 90 days after arriving in cinemas (though the movie was simultaneously available on Disney Plus but for a $30/£20 additional fee). However, Disney's most recent theatrical release, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness , arrived on Disney Plus only 48 days after it first arrived on the big screen.

That leaves us with a pretty big window, but it does narrow things down a bit. As Thor: Love and Thunder was released on July 7, 48 days after that takes us to August 24. At the other end of the window, 90 days from July 7 is October 5. Chances are, the movie will arrive on Disney Plus this September.

