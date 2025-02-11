When is Captain America: Brave New World on streaming? Speculation on the potential Disney Plus release date

Marvel is swooping back onto the big screen with Captain America: Brave New World, and if you can't wait for the movie, you might be wondering when you'll be able to revisit it from the comfort of your own home on streaming.

Since Captain America 4 is an MCU movie, it will eventually find its streaming home on Disney Plus. So, when will it be available to stream? While there's no solid answer to that question just yet, we do have a pretty good idea of when the Marvel Phase 5 movie will be landing on the streamer.

Below, we break down the potential Captain America: Brave New World Disney Plus release date to give you our best guess. On your left…

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Captain America: Brave New World doesn't yet have a streaming release date, but we can make an educated guess about when it will land on Disney Plus. The latest MCU movie, Deadpool and Wolverine, landed on the streamer 97 days after its theatrical release. That's a slightly longer window than usual, though, since the movie did so well at the box office, grossing over $1 billion worldwide.

The Marvels, meanwhile, arrived on Disney Plus after 89 days, as did Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy 3. That means Captain America 4 will likely hit Disney Plus on May 14, give or take a few days.

While you wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows to see everything else the MCU has in store, or plan a marathon with our rundown on how to watch the Marvel movies in order.