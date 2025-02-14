Captain America: Brave New World post-credits scenes: how many are there and what does it mean for the future of the MCU?

With Captain America: Brave New World now out in theaters worldwide, you are probably wondering whether the latest Marvel movie has a post-credits scene. Even more so, you are perhaps asking instead how many there are, given Marvel's long history with these scenes.

The vast majority of Marvel releases come complete with both a mid-credits and post-credits scene which are typically either a tease for an upcoming project or a fun gag for fans. However, there have been some exceptions to this rule over time, such as Loki season 2 which notably didn't feature any footage during or after the credits.

It's fair then that you want to know what the deal is with the Captain America: Brave New World post-credit scenes, which is where we come in. Below we have got the lowdown on it all including how many Captain America: Brave New World post-credits scenes there are and the details on any that feature, including whether they set up the future of the MCU.

Scroll down for all the details but be warned, spoilers for Captain America: Brave New World lie ahead…

Does Captain America: Brave New World have a post-credits scene?

Captain America: Brave New World has only one post-credit scene which arrives right after the entire credits have rolled, so make sure you stay in your seats until the very end.

We have broken it all down for you below...

Captain America: Brave New World post-credits scene explained

Once all the credits have rolled, we cut to Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson/Captain America visiting Tim Blake Nelson's The Leader in the secure prison, the Raft, which is where he landed following that thrilling final act (which you can read more about in our Captain America: Brave New World ending explained).

During the tense scene The Leader asks Sam "do you want to know what is funny", but Cap is in no mood for the villain's jokes. However, The Leader isn't interested in offering Sam some comic relief, instead he wants to give him an ominous warning.

As he tells Cap: "We share the same world don't we, this world that you will die to save. It is coming. I've seen it in in the probabilities, plain as day. All you heroes protecting this world, you think you are the only ones? You think this is the only world? We'll see what happens when you have to protect this place from the others."

The footage ends with Cap giving The Leader an intense, concerned stare – and he is right to be worried. This scene is a teaser for the upcoming film Avengers: Secret Wars, which will arrive after Avengers: Doomsday.

That's because The Leader is seemingly referencing other worlds in his speech to Cap, considering he talks about "this world" and "the others". And if you weren't already aware, in the 2015 comic book run of Avengers: Secret Wars, villains known as The Beyonders are attempting to collapse the multiverse through incursions (when universes collide making them unstable). The fact that The Leader is suggesting that other worlds could be colliding with ours soon seems to be setting this storyline up.

This isn't the first time some groundwork has already been laid in the MCU for Avengers: Secret Wars. For example, in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness we saw an incursion destroy a universe. Additionally, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Loki season 2, and The Marvels all featured stories which played around with the multiverse too.

However, with filming on Avengers: Secret Wars due to begin next summer with a planned release date of May 2027, we can expect more teases like this one to come.

Captain America: Brave New World is in theaters worldwide now. For more, check out our Captain America: Brave New World review, our guide to how to watch the Marvel movies in order, and our rundown of all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows that have been announced.