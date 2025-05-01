At 174 seconds, Thunderbolts features the longest Marvel movie post-credits scene

Get ready to stick around a while after Thunderbolts because the second of its post-credits scenes breaks a surprising MCU record on the big screen. Before we begin, don't worry: there are no spoilers or plot details here for those who haven't sat through the Thunderbolts ending.

As first flagged by IGN, the scene in question runs for two minutes and 54 seconds. Not including the extended sequence of Rogers: The Musical from Hawkeye, that stands alone as the longest bespoke post-credits scene in Marvel's history.

While we won't go into specifics here, there's a reason why there's a three-minute epilogue placed at the very end of the credits: there's plenty of setup for Avengers: Doomsday, while we also check back in with the fate of a handful of characters.

By comparison, even the likes of Iron Man's iconic 'Avengers Initiative' tease was a breezy 37 seconds long. Even all five of Guardians of the Galaxy 2's post-credits scenes total two minutes and 51 seconds when put together.

Directed by Jake Schreier and starring Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Lewis Pullman, and Hannah John-Kamen, Thunderbolts brings together a selection of Marvel's anti-heroes as they enter the orbit of mysterious superpowered entity Bob.

Thunderbolts marks the end of Marvel Phase 5 on the big screen. Fantastic Four kicks off Marvel Phase 6 in July and all roads lead to the end of the Multiverse Saga with Avengers: Doomsday in 2026 and Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027.

For more on Thunderbolts, check out the Marvel movies to watch before Thunderbolts and all the Thunderbolts Easter eggs we spotted during its runtime.