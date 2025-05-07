Sebastian Stan reveals the Bucky moment that was cut from the Thunderbolts post-credits scene: "I thought it was genius"

Despite clocking in at almost three minutes, the Thunderbolts post-credits scene couldn't find time for every joke, line, and character beat from the newly-christened New Avengers (trademark pending).

As revealed in an interview with Rotten Tomatoes, Bucky Barnes actor Sebastian Stan and John Walker actor Wyatt Russell had a vaudeville-style routine that ultimately didn't make the cut.

Spoilers for the Thunderbolts post-credits scene follow.

"Did our thing make it? The 'four'?" Stan, who hadn't yet seen the post-credits scene, asks his co-star.

"We had a very funny thing. I was looking at the [Fantastic Four] ship and as it comes in, I go, 'What's the number for?'"

Russell interjects, "I had to be like 'What's the number for or what's the number four?' It turned into a Leslie Nielsen sketch."

Stan joked, "I thought it was just genius. I'm very sad it's not there."

Jokes aside, the Thunderbolts post-credits scene was all about setup for Avengers: Doomsday – via the surprise image of a Fantastic Four ship hurtling to Earth. Alongside the tease for Marvel's First Family is suggestion that Sam Wilson has formed his own Avengers team, with social media accounts now getting involved in the fictional copyright dispute.

The Avengers: Doomsday directors Joe and Anthony Russo recently revealed they were the ones who filmed the after-credits stinger on the set of the Marvel Phase 6 team-up event, which stars a whole host of Marvel and X-Men actors, plus the returning Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.

