Marvel brings the MCU's Avengers Vs. New Avengers conflict into the real world by adding a copyright to Sam Wilson's Avengers social media
Avengers, copyright Sam Wilson 2025
Marvel Studios has escalated a Thunderbolts* plot point into the real world by adding a copyright symbol to several official Avengers social media pages. To explain the reason why and what it means, we'll have to get into some spoilers for Thunderbolts* (but nothing Marvel Studios hasn't spoiled itself).
Thunderbolts* ends with the asterisk turning the title into New Avengers, as Marvel has now spoiled by releasing a poster with the updated title revealed in place of the original logo.
Meanwhile, the Thunderbolts* post-credits sequence, which was directed by the Russo Brothers on the set of Avengers: Doomsday, establishes that the now government-sanctioned team is at odds with the team Sam Wilson began putting together in Captain America: Brave New World - to the point where Sam has actually copyrighted the Avengers name.
Now, Marvel Studios has brought the gag into reality by displaying a copyright symbol on some official Avengers social media pages, signaling that the disagreement between the Avengers and the New Avengers will definitely play a role in the future of the MCU, with members of both teams included in the still expanding cast of Avengers: Doomsday.
In comics, the New Avengers also came into conflict with a rival Avengers team in the wake of the landmark comic event Civil War, which was adapted into 2016's blockbuster film Captain America: Civil War.
Check out our review of Thunderbolts*, AKA New Avengers, which is now in theaters capping off Marvel Phase 5. Phase 6 begins with July 25's The Fantastic Four: First Steps. For more, check out our guide to the other upcoming Marvel movies on the way in 2025 and beyond.
I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)
