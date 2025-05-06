Marvel brings the MCU's Avengers Vs. New Avengers conflict into the real world by adding a copyright to Sam Wilson's Avengers social media

Marvel Studios has escalated a Thunderbolts* plot point into the real world by adding a copyright symbol to several official Avengers social media pages. To explain the reason why and what it means, we'll have to get into some spoilers for Thunderbolts* (but nothing Marvel Studios hasn't spoiled itself).

Thunderbolts* ends with the asterisk turning the title into New Avengers, as Marvel has now spoiled by releasing a poster with the updated title revealed in place of the original logo.

Meanwhile, the Thunderbolts* post-credits sequence, which was directed by the Russo Brothers on the set of Avengers: Doomsday, establishes that the now government-sanctioned team is at odds with the team Sam Wilson began putting together in Captain America: Brave New World - to the point where Sam has actually copyrighted the Avengers name.

(Image credit: Fair Use + Twitter)

Now, Marvel Studios has brought the gag into reality by displaying a copyright symbol on some official Avengers social media pages, signaling that the disagreement between the Avengers and the New Avengers will definitely play a role in the future of the MCU, with members of both teams included in the still expanding cast of Avengers: Doomsday.

In comics, the New Avengers also came into conflict with a rival Avengers team in the wake of the landmark comic event Civil War, which was adapted into 2016's blockbuster film Captain America: Civil War.

Check out our review of Thunderbolts*, AKA New Avengers, which is now in theaters capping off Marvel Phase 5. Phase 6 begins with July 25's The Fantastic Four: First Steps. For more, check out our guide to the other upcoming Marvel movies on the way in 2025 and beyond.