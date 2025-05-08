Marvel's upcoming Thunderbolts comic has officially been retitled New Avengers, following in the movie's footsteps
And their first mission is taking down the Killuminati, a team of evil versions of classic Marvel heroes
It's official – Marvel Comics' upcoming New Thunderbolts* series has been retitled New Avengers after Marvel Studios changed the Thunderbolts* film title to reveal the meaning of its mysterious asterisk.
The New Thunderbolts* title was announced in the lead up to the theatrical release of Thunderbolts*, with writer Sam Humphries and artist Ton Lima attached. Right from the jump, there was speculation that the comic could follow the same kind of twist as the movie – also renamed New Avengers – thanks to the inclusion of its own asterisk, and now that's fully confirmed.
What's more, the new New Avengers will have quite a challenge for their first mission, taking on a group known as the Killuminati made up of twisted, evil versions of the original members of the Illuminati. Along with revealing the comic's new title, Marvel has now unveiled a series of variant covers for New Avengers #1 showing off the members of the Killuminati.
Here's a gallery of the covers, featuring Bolt (Black Bolt) and Mr. Ourobouros (Mr. Fantastic) by Josemaria Casanovas, Guru Strange (Doctor Strange) by Rod Reis, Professor X-Tinction (Professor X) and Luke Charles (Black Panther) by Ivan Tao, and Iron Apex (Iron Man) by Salvador Larrocca:
"Plot twist, it's been NEW AVENGERS all along!" says writer Sam Humphries in a statement accompanying the announcement. "I promised surprises, and this is the first of many. It's a thrill and an honor to continue the grand New Avengers tradition of team dynamics that are as explosive as the threats. And this era has two combustible teams: the New Avengers and the Killuminati!"
New Avengers #1 goes on sale June 11.
Check out the best Marvel Comics stories of all time.
Comic deals, prizes and latest news
Get the best comic news, insights, opinions, analysis and more!
I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.