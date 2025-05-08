Marvel's upcoming Thunderbolts comic has officially been retitled New Avengers, following in the movie's footsteps

It's official – Marvel Comics' upcoming New Thunderbolts* series has been retitled New Avengers after Marvel Studios changed the Thunderbolts* film title to reveal the meaning of its mysterious asterisk.

The New Thunderbolts* title was announced in the lead up to the theatrical release of Thunderbolts*, with writer Sam Humphries and artist Ton Lima attached. Right from the jump, there was speculation that the comic could follow the same kind of twist as the movie – also renamed New Avengers – thanks to the inclusion of its own asterisk, and now that's fully confirmed.

What's more, the new New Avengers will have quite a challenge for their first mission, taking on a group known as the Killuminati made up of twisted, evil versions of the original members of the Illuminati. Along with revealing the comic's new title, Marvel has now unveiled a series of variant covers for New Avengers #1 showing off the members of the Killuminati.

Here's a gallery of the covers, featuring Bolt (Black Bolt) and Mr. Ourobouros (Mr. Fantastic) by Josemaria Casanovas, Guru Strange (Doctor Strange) by Rod Reis, Professor X-Tinction (Professor X) and Luke Charles (Black Panther) by Ivan Tao, and Iron Apex (Iron Man) by Salvador Larrocca:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"Plot twist, it's been NEW AVENGERS all along!" says writer Sam Humphries in a statement accompanying the announcement. "I promised surprises, and this is the first of many. It's a thrill and an honor to continue the grand New Avengers tradition of team dynamics that are as explosive as the threats. And this era has two combustible teams: the New Avengers and the Killuminati!"

New Avengers #1 goes on sale June 11.

