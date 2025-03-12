Marvel's New Thunderbolts* comic steals the MCU's asterisk, and the reason why is just as big of a mystery

The "most dangerous loners" in the Marvel Universe are joining forces in a new Thunderbolts* comic coming this summer - and yes, the title has an asterisk, just like the upcoming MCU Thunderbolts* film.

What does the asterisk mean? Well, much like with the movie, we'll have to wait to find out. But what we do know is the line-up, which will consist of leaders Black Widow and Winter Soldier, and team members Clea, Hulk, Laura Kinney Wolverine, Namor, and Eddie Brock who is currently Carnage. We also know that New Thunderbolts*, the official title of the comic, will be written by Sam Humphries and drawn by Ton Lima.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The story kicks off when Black Widow and Winter Soldier discover a new threat known as the "Killuminati." No word yet on whether the villains have any connection to Tupac (real heads will know), but the threat they pose is dire enough to bring together some of the most powerful and dangerous heroes in the Marvel Universe, as they are apparently impersonating the members of the Illuminati, Marvel's secret group of ultra powerful protectors that has included members such as Doctor Strange, Mister Fantastic, Tony Stark, Professor X, and more.

"THE WINTER SOLDIER. BLACK WIDOW. EDDIE BROCK: CARNAGE. THE HULK. NAMOR. CLEA. WOLVERINE. They’re the most dangerous loners and antiheroes in the Marvel Universe. Nothing could make them work together…but Bucky Barnes and the Black Widow are going to give it a shot," reads Marvel's official description of New Thunderbolts* #1. "Demented duplicates of the Illuminati are threatening the world, and if they figure out how to work together, they'll be as unstoppable as the originals. Bucky and Natasha need allies who will do anything to take the duplicates out – but wrangling a team of killers and monsters presents its own dangers. Welcome to the New Thunderbolts* – hope you survive the experience!"

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"I love every iteration of Thunderbolts," Humphries says in a statement. "I'm thrilled to continue the franchise's proud tradition of hard hitting action, powder keg personalities, and explosive surprises into a new era. This is a gang of seven of the biggest badasses and loose cannons from different corners of the Marvel Universe. Assembling a super team is like inviting the right combination of guests to a dinner party. So I imagined a dangerous, disastrous, unhinged Marvel dinner party, and went with that."

New Thunderbolts* #1 goes on sale June 11 with a main cover by Steven Segovia and a variant by Mark Bagley, both seen above.

The original Thunderbolts #1 is still the greatest trick Marvel ever pulled.