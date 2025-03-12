Marvel's New Thunderbolts* comic steals the MCU's asterisk, and the reason why is just as big of a mystery

News
By published

New Thunderbolts* brings the asterisk from the MCU into its title as it assembles the Marvel Universe's "most dangerous loners"

The New Thunderbolts leaping into action
(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The "most dangerous loners" in the Marvel Universe are joining forces in a new Thunderbolts* comic coming this summer - and yes, the title has an asterisk, just like the upcoming MCU Thunderbolts* film.

What does the asterisk mean? Well, much like with the movie, we'll have to wait to find out. But what we do know is the line-up, which will consist of leaders Black Widow and Winter Soldier, and team members Clea, Hulk, Laura Kinney Wolverine, Namor, and Eddie Brock who is currently Carnage. We also know that New Thunderbolts*, the official title of the comic, will be written by Sam Humphries and drawn by Ton Lima.

Portraits of the New Thunderbolts arranged in an asterisk pattern

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The story kicks off when Black Widow and Winter Soldier discover a new threat known as the "Killuminati." No word yet on whether the villains have any connection to Tupac (real heads will know), but the threat they pose is dire enough to bring together some of the most powerful and dangerous heroes in the Marvel Universe, as they are apparently impersonating the members of the Illuminati, Marvel's secret group of ultra powerful protectors that has included members such as Doctor Strange, Mister Fantastic, Tony Stark, Professor X, and more.

"THE WINTER SOLDIER. BLACK WIDOW. EDDIE BROCK: CARNAGE. THE HULK. NAMOR. CLEA. WOLVERINE. They’re the most dangerous loners and antiheroes in the Marvel Universe. Nothing could make them work together…but Bucky Barnes and the Black Widow are going to give it a shot," reads Marvel's official description of New Thunderbolts* #1. "Demented duplicates of the Illuminati are threatening the world, and if they figure out how to work together, they'll be as unstoppable as the originals. Bucky and Natasha need allies who will do anything to take the duplicates out – but wrangling a team of killers and monsters presents its own dangers. Welcome to the New Thunderbolts* – hope you survive the experience!"

The New Thunderbolts leaping into action

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"I love every iteration of Thunderbolts," Humphries says in a statement. "I'm thrilled to continue the franchise's proud tradition of hard hitting action, powder keg personalities, and explosive surprises into a new era. This is a gang of seven of the biggest badasses and loose cannons from different corners of the Marvel Universe. Assembling a super team is like inviting the right combination of guests to a dinner party. So I imagined a dangerous, disastrous, unhinged Marvel dinner party, and went with that."

New Thunderbolts* #1 goes on sale June 11 with a main cover by Steven Segovia and a variant by Mark Bagley, both seen above.

The original Thunderbolts #1 is still the greatest trick Marvel ever pulled.

George Marston
George Marston

I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
The cast of Thunderbolts
The mystery of the Thunderbolts asterisk might have been solved by a new poster
Thunderbolts
Thunderbolts release date, cast, trailer, plot, and more about the Marvel movie
Thunderbolts
New Thunderbolts trailer sees the MCU's most beloved antiheroes step in for the Avengers and save the world
The cast of Thunderbolts
Marvel fans are revealing who they'd like to see added to the Thunderbolts lineup, from Moon Knight to a major Hulk villain
Black Widow post-credits
Avengers Tower will have a new name in Thunderbolts, and the movie's director says it's "a symbol of things taking a darker turn"
The cast of Thunderbolts
I'm more excited for Thunderbolts than Fantastic Four, and the latest Super Bowl trailer just proves why
Latest in Marvel Comics
The New Thunderbolts leaping into action
Marvel's New Thunderbolts* comic steals the MCU's asterisk, and the reason why is just as big of a mystery
Web of Venomverse: Fresh Brains #1
Meet the Venomouse, an all new Eddie Brock, and more in Web of Venomverse: Fresh Brains #1
Ms. Marvel alongside the mutants of Age of Apocalypse
30 years after the original Age of Apocalypse, Ms. Marvel Kamala Khan will travel to the alt-reality to save X-Men history
The Punisher holding two machine guns in the rain
Daredevil: Born Again - Learn the bullet-riddled comic book history of the Punisher before he officially joins the MCU
Close up on Emma Frost&#039;s face as she sits on a throne on the cover of Emma Frost: White Queen #1
"Bow down to the White Queen" as Emma Frost gets her own X-Men solo comic that flashes back to her time as a villain
Spider-Gwen: The Ghost-Spider #12
Gwen Stacy and Loki team-up for a cosmic adventure in Spider-Gwen: The Ghost Spider #12
Latest in News
The New Thunderbolts leaping into action
Marvel's New Thunderbolts* comic steals the MCU's asterisk, and the reason why is just as big of a mystery
Pokemon Go players brace for the worst as Niantic is sold off for $3.5 billion: "This game is entering its death knell"
Stamp PSP
A 16-year-old pitch for a newly discovered first-party PSP game has me mourning the death of PlayStation's Japan Studio all over again
Astarion from Baldur&#039;s Gate 3
Baldur's Gate 3 Astarion actor Neil Newbon says he "got rid of" agents who deliberately kept him away from video game gigs: "They just didn't want me to do it"
Mass Effect
Jennifer Hale says she didn't see a single line as Mass Effect's Commander Shepard until it was time to record: "It was all cold reading on the spot"
Claymore
Over 20 years later, live-action adaptation of beloved Claymore manga and anime in development by Heroes star
More about marvel comics
Web of Venomverse: Fresh Brains #1

Meet the Venomouse, an all new Eddie Brock, and more in Web of Venomverse: Fresh Brains #1
Ms. Marvel alongside the mutants of Age of Apocalypse

30 years after the original Age of Apocalypse, Ms. Marvel Kamala Khan will travel to the alt-reality to save X-Men history

Pokemon Go players brace for the worst as Niantic is sold off for $3.5 billion: "This game is entering its death knell"
See more latest
Most Popular
Pokemon Go players brace for the worst as Niantic is sold off for $3.5 billion: "This game is entering its death knell"
Stamp PSP
A 16-year-old pitch for a newly discovered first-party PSP game has me mourning the death of PlayStation's Japan Studio all over again
Claymore
Over 20 years later, live-action adaptation of beloved Claymore manga and anime in development by Heroes star
Astarion from Baldur&#039;s Gate 3
Baldur's Gate 3 Astarion actor Neil Newbon says he "got rid of" agents who deliberately kept him away from video game gigs: "They just didn't want me to do it"
Mass Effect
Jennifer Hale says she didn't see a single line as Mass Effect's Commander Shepard until it was time to record: "It was all cold reading on the spot"
Web of Venomverse: Fresh Brains #1
Meet the Venomouse, an all new Eddie Brock, and more in Web of Venomverse: Fresh Brains #1
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 screenshot of a boss turned to gold surrounded by blood
5,000 gold, 2,500 hours, and one priceless scroll: Baldur's Gate 3 player cooks up a "Midas run" by turning the RPG's bosses into solid gold trophies, because "why not"
Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield in Stranger Things 4
Stranger Things star Sadie Sink joins Spider-Man 4 and fans are already theorizing she might be X-Men’s Jean Grey
The Witcher 3
Resident Evil and Witcher 3 mocap director says video game industry layoffs have made it so "nothing is guaranteed," but AI won’t be replacing real actors "anytime soon"
Rift Apart
Retiring Insomniac boss says developers should still tackle new genres, but it's much riskier these days due to time and money